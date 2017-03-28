Makers of Mallo Cup introduces 1st new Brand in 25 years

Jimmie Stix "We have spent the last 5 years developing and testing every element of the Jimmie Stix to create a product that is classic American. We are certain customers will appreciate its quality ingredients, rich taste, and nostalgic design." Anthony Forgione CEO

The Makers of Mallo Cups have developed their first new product in 25 years. Boyer Candy Company is excited to announce the new product launch of Jimmie Stix. Jimmie Stix are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth craving. A delicious blend of pretzels, creamy peanut butter and smooth milk chocolate makes the perfect combination of sweet and salty we are sure you'll love.

Boyer's famous Play Money, good for redemption of cash & prizes, is included in every bar.

Keeping in line with the famous vintage style packaging of the Mallo Cups, Jimmie Stix packaging captures the nostalgia of the company's brands while adding in the necessary components to keep with the trends of the industry. The colorful artwork will be a welcome addition to convenience stores and other retail checkouts nationwide.

Anthony Forgione II states, "We have spent the last 5 years developing and testing every element of the Jimmie Stix to create a product that is classic American. We are certain customers will appreciate its quality ingredients, rich taste, and nostalgic design. Jimmie Stix are a worthy expansion of the Boyer Candy family of products."

Jimmie Stix are available in count goods, a mixed shipper in combination with the famous Mallo Cup and vending.

For additional information and/or high resolution jpegs are available upon request.

Contact Jenna Fiore:

Boyer Candy Company

821 17th Street

Altoona, PA 16602

814-944-9401 ext. 120