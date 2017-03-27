This partnership that will support WSIPC’s many member school districts speaks to the importance of having a LMS that is not only robust but also flexible enough to meet the needs of a very diverse group of students across five different states.

itslearning (https://itslearning.com), a leading global LMS provider, announced today that Washington School Information Processing Cooperative (WSIPC), has added the itslearning teaching and learning platform to its approved list of learning management systems. This development gives WSIPC’s diverse educational community the ability to purchase the teaching and learning platform, knowing that the solution has been successfully reviewed and found to meet or exceed all of the technical requirements outlined by the cooperative’s purchasing and procurement guidelines.

“This is a positive move for WSIPC members that need a state-authorized solution that leverages the purchasing strength and knowledge of the cooperative,” said itslearning CEO, Arne Bergby. “This partnership that will support WSIPC’s many member school districts speaks to the importance of having a LMS that is not only robust but also flexible enough to meet the needs of a very diverse group of students across five different states.”

WSIPC comprises educational entities primarily in Washington, but also includes Oregon, Montana, Alaska, and Idaho. With 280 school districts and nearly 730,000 students in more than 1,500 schools, WSIPC’s membership includes Educational Service Districts, other educational entities, and over 320 public and private schools and school districts.

As the only LMS designed specifically for the K-12 market, the itslearning platform helps educators improve teaching, student engagement, and district performance with several unique advantages.

As an all-in-one learning hub, it connects teachers, students, parents, and district leaders to everything they need for success with just one login. The personalized learning platform offers nearly 2 million free and open education resources along with more than 14,000 collections in the itslearning library. In addition to the searchable resources, 35 peer-reviewed courses in Mathematics, Science, English Language arts and more are also available. With 360° curriculum management, it connects course and lesson plans to resources, standards, and assessments, offering a fully integrated teaching and learning system. And, being 100 percent mobile, it keeps everyone connected all the time, on any device.

Bergby concluded, “Our solution’s rich support of personalizing learning gives WSIPC teachers more time to focus on creating engaging curriculum and helping each student excel.

With itslearning, WSIPC has a partner that can address their needs, today, as well as their evolving demands.”

