Kwalu, a leading provider of healthcare furniture, is pleased to announce that for a second year in a row; they are the recipient of the prestigious “Best Overall Design Strategy in Healthcare Award”. The leading healthcare designers in the industry voted on the award at Design Connections 2017. Top A&D professionals from leading firms, furniture manufacturers and healthcare designers gather for this annual prestigious two day event in Ponte Vedra, FL to explore the trends and issues that are changing the world of healthcare design and the ways to do business. The event was sponsored by Interiors and Sources magazine in conjunction with NGage® Events.

Kwalu recognizes that healthcare customers have a unique set of furniture needs that go beyond style and function: furniture used in healthcare settings must also be durable enough to withstand frequent disinfecting. To directly address the concern over surface contamination and the spread of infections, Kwalu designed a line of furniture with non-porous surfaces that can be easily cleaned and disinfected, aligning with hospital infection prevention protocols.

Kwalu joined forces with Clorox Healthcare several years ago in a partnership to target the reduction of healthcare-associated pathogens, participating in the Clorox Healthcare Compatible™ program, wherein Clorox Healthcare works with manufacturers to screen a broad platform of chemistries to help ensure furnishings, devices and specialized equipment intended for use in healthcare settings are compatible with the cleaning and disinfecting products and protocols used to reduce the risk of infections.

Kwalu’s stylish furniture designs have non-coated surfaces that are compatible with all of the Clorox Healthcare® disinfectant chemistries. The specific take away from the event, cleanability and durability are keys to healthcare furniture, and Kwalu’s foresight to consider infection prevention needs in the design of our healthcare furniture helps alleviate customer concerns about furniture’s role in the spread of pathogens. The voters agreed that clean ability, durability and style are what make Kwalu the standout for best design strategy in healthcare.

For more information about the Clorox Healthcare Compatible™ program, visit http://www.CloroxHealthcare.com. For more information about Kwalu, please call 877-MY-KWALU or visit kwalu.com.