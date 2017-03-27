WEBTEXT Selected For Cisco SolutionsPlus Program

WEBTEXT now a Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner WEBTEXT solutions that transform customer experience and allow organizations to reach customers in their preferred channel, using SMS, MMS, Facebook or Twitter messaging.

Cisco SolutionsPlus is a reselling program that places a select set of Cisco-compatible products on the Cisco price list, enabling customers to order these products directly from Cisco sales teams and channel partners. WEBTEXT products in the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program complement and augment Cisco's advanced technology products to create complete solutions. Under the SolutionsPlus Program, Cisco now offers the following WEBTEXT messaging products as part of the greater Cisco Contact Center suite of products: Contact Center Messaging for agents, Smart Notifications for automated messaging and Jabber Messaging for mobile knowledge workers.

“WEBTEXT is honored to be selected by Cisco to deliver our feature rich messaging solutions to Cisco customers,” said AJ Cahill, WEBTEXT CEO. “SolutionsPlus creates a one-stop ordering experience for contact center customers, channel partners, and sales teams to obtain easy to deploy WEBTEXT solutions that transform customer experience and allow organizations to reach customers in their preferred channel, using SMS, MMS, Facebook or Twitter messaging.”

SolutionsPlus messaging can be purchased direct from Cisco or channel using Cisco product codes and eliminates the need for a customer/channel to negotiate unique agreements with each Partner.

About WEBTEXT

WEBTEXT is a Cisco Preferred Solution Partner and the No. 1 messaging CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) for contact center. WEBTEXT award winning solutions are integrated with approx. 80% of all contact center and CRM platforms on the market, including, UCCX, UCCE, PCCE, in Finesse, CAD, SocialMiner, Enterprise Email & Chat (ECE), as well as related systems, including, eGain, Upstream, Acqueon as well as custom API’s. WEBTEXT global network of gateways delivers feature-rich messaging and powers Cisco dCloud and CIS contact center demonstration systems. No other CPaaS offers as many turnkey contact center messaging integrations as WEBTEXT. WEBTEXT customers include government and Fortune 2000, as well as large and small enterprise.