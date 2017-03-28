InfoTrends’ David Stabel to Present at the DOCUMENT Strategy Forum

David Stabel, Director of Customer Communications for InfoTrends, a division of Keypoint Intelligence, will be speaking at the DOCUMENT Strategy Forum, taking place May 1-3, 2017 in Chicago, IL.

“With the broad range of digital communication channels available today, consumers increasingly prefer to take communications into their own hands, while enterprises seek to reduce costs and improve customer experience through self-service portals,” commented Stabel. “Such portals typically support multiple channels.”

During Mr. Stabel’s presentation he will provide an industry-wide view on how self-service portals can contribute to omni-channel customer communications. This session titled The Role of Self-service Portals in an Omni-channel Environment will also showcase an example from a major telecommunications provider that is using self-service portals as part of its business model.

Attendees will come away from the event with:



Industry research on established self-service portals for customer communications, some of which are disrupting customer-facing implementations

The self-service capabilities that go beyond providing access to business-critical customer communications

An understanding of the challenges for self-service portals that are siloed from other business areas, such as the customer help desk

The DOCUMENT Strategy Forum is a leader in educating professionals, working across wide-ranging industry segments, on how to deliver and manage superior customer communications, customer engagement and information management. This event brings together the community of real-world communications, content and information leaders to discuss everyday issues and challenges.

To learn more about the event, please visit: http://www.documentstrategyforum.com.

