Allegro Development Corp., a leading developer of commodity trading and risk management software, announced today that Michael W. Hinton has been promoted to Chief Strategy and Customer Officer, a newly created position at the company. Previously, Hinton was Allegro's Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions.

In his new role, Hinton will be responsible for assisting Allegro's Chief Executive Officer Frank Brienzi and the rest of the executive team in extending the overall corporate strategy, including market selection, portfolio innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Hinton will continue to be the voice of the customer in corporate operations and lead the education team in driving additional value to Allegro's customers, employees and partners.

After nearly two decades with Allegro, including several significant cross-functional roles in sales, services, marketing and product management, Hinton is uniquely positioned to balance the operational, innovation and growth requirements of the Chief Strategy Officer. Before he joined Allegro, Hinton held general management positions with Independent Gas Companies (IGC) and Skelgas Inc.

Frank Brienzi, CEO, Allegro Development:

"Michael has been truly essential to Allegro's success as a CTRM software leader for many years, and in this new role, he'll be positioned to have an even greater impact on Allegro's global business, our partners and customers. He is dedicated not only to our product, but to serving as the strongest advocate for our users all around the world. Simply put, Michael is the perfect choice as Allegro's first-ever Chief Strategy and Customer Officer."

About Allegro

Allegro is a global leader in commodity trading and risk management software for power and gas utilities, refiners, producers, traders and commodity consumers, providing position visibility, risk management, comprehensive controls and regulatory compliance. With more than three decades of industry experience, Allegro's enterprise platform drives profitability and efficiency across front, middle and back offices, while managing the complex logistics associated with physical commodities.

Headquartered in Dallas, Allegro has offices in London, Singapore, Calgary, Dubai, Houston, Jakarta and Zurich, along with a global network of partners. For more information, visit http://www.allegrodev.com.