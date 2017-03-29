Integrity shoulders the burden of understanding the complex payment industry from business owners and software developers to help them achieve success.

Integrity Payment Systems, a leading provider or merchant accounts and payment solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, has been recognized as one among the elite group of companies that are featured in the eCommerce special edition of CIOReview magazine.

“Integrity Payment Systems has lived up to its mission in helping sales partners and local merchants with integrity and strives for excellence by putting customers first, leading to outstanding loyalty and exceptional rewards, ” said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview “I congratulate Integrity Payment Systems for achieving this recognition among several other companies serving the eCommerce sector.”

Integrity’s deep experience with specialized market segments provides sales partners and merchants with solutions tailored to industry specific needs. Integrity is primarily focused on delivering an unmatched level of personal service, latest technologies, and easy-to-use reporting and analytics that benefits sales partners, business owners, and managers in operating more efficiently and more profitably.

Integrity shoulders the burden of understanding the complex payment industry from business owners and software developers to help them achieve success. Integrity has built an easy to use platform specifically for technological integrations call the Integrity Business Exchange, which pairs a power payments gateway with the world-class customer service Integrity has dedicated itself to throughout the years. Additionally, Integrity offers unique value added services such as EasyPay, a service which allows businesses to direct a small portion of each credit card transaction to pay vendors or recurring bills like rent.

About Integrity

Founded in 2002, Integrity is a Financial Services company which specializes in providing credit card processing, POS system integrations, merchant services, and mobile payment solutions. The company was built around the needs of sales partners and independent business owners. Integrity manages all aspects of the credit card processing cycle in-house from boarding to settlement. The company is led by a team of dedicated people who firmly believe customers’ success as their success. For more info, visit: http://www.integritypays.com

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the “20 Most Promising E-commerce Solution Providers 2017” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: http://www.cioreview.com