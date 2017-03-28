"New technologies changes fast, directly influencing how guests make their online decisions. Our goal in conducting this type of events is to share our knowledge with hoteliers so they can successfully develop an integrated digital strategy"

GuestCentric, the leading provider of cloud-based digital marketing software for hotels, has announced the first edition of the Roadshow “The digital future of your hotel”. The first event will take place at Barcelona on April 20. International leaders in hospitality and technology will also take part of the event, as it is trivago, SiteMinder, The Hotels Network and Protel.

Pedro Barbosa, GuestCentric Sales Director in Spain, will be one of the speakers at the event, and will talk about the future of direct reservations through innovative marketing tools.

The event will take place in several cities in Spain and Portugal - Barcelona, Madrid, Málaga Seville, Oporto, Madeira and Algarve - between April and November, with confirmation already made of the presence of Diego Alonso from Trivago, Carina Torres from SiteMinder, Cinta Massó from The Hotels Network and Joaquim Maria Gomez from Protel.

"New technologies changes fast, directly influencing how guests make their online decisions. Our goal in conducting this type of events is to share our knowledge with hoteliers so they can successfully develop an integrated digital strategy", said Pedro Colaco, CEO of GuestCentric.

The presentation of Diego Alonso from Trivago will address the topic of Marketing in metasearch engines and the opportunity to increase traffic to hotel websites, so increasing direct reservations:

"We want to convey the potential offered by marketing metasearch engines to hoteliers. Trivago Hotel Manager allows you to position your hotel on a worldwide showcase, allowing you to increase your direct bookings and reduce distribution costs", said Diego Alonso, Trivago's Industry Manager.

The event admission is free upon prior registration.

Places are limited and only for hoteliers. For more information and event registration, please visit the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.pt/e/entradas-el-futuro-digital-de-su-hotel-workshop-32993345986?utm_campaign=new_event_email&utm_medium=email&utm_source=eb_email&utm_term=viewmyevent_button

About GuestCentric

GuestCentric is a leading provider of cloud-based digital marketing software that helps hoteliers protect their brands, drive bookings and connect to their customers on all digital platforms. GuestCentric all-in-one platform provides hoteliers with award-winning responsive websites for mobile, tablets and desktops; a user-friendly booking engine; a social marketing module to publish deals on Facebook, Twitter and other social networks; and a channel manager to offer rooms on Booking, Expedia, TripAdvisor and hundreds of other channels.

GuestCentric has operations in New York, San Diego, London, Barcelona and Lisbon and is a proud partner of hotels that are part of collections like Design Hotels, Small Luxury Hotels, Leading Hotels of the World and Relais & Chateaux.

For more information, please visit http://www.guestcentric.com.