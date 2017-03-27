The industry has moved toward favoring system performance and ease of integration over all other measures. We are proud to have a long history in the gunshot detection market with over 15,000 systems in use worldwide.

Mil-Com Security Solutions and Shooter Detection Systems, recognized leaders in gunshot detection technology, today announced that it has installed more than 700 indoor and outdoor gunshot detection systems to support the protection of critical and corporate assets across the United States.

Between 2011 and 2014, according to USA Today, electric utilities reported 348 physical attacks that caused outages or other power disturbances. The most high-profile incident occurred in 2013 in California, where snipers took direct aim at a substation by cutting fiber optic communication lines and firing high powered rifle shots at seventeen transformers and six circuit breakers, causing 52,000 gallons of oil to be spilled and $15.4 million in estimated restoration costs. These physical attacks led the North American Electric Corporation (NERC) to quickly file a petition for the approval of reliability standard NERC CIP-014 requiring transmission owners to assess the vulnerability of critical substations and develop and implement security plans. NERC created this project to address the directives issued in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Order on Reliability Standards for Physical Security Measures under Docket No. RD14-6-000 issued March 7, 2014.

“Our gunshot detection systems have been chosen by many of the world’s most selective organizations, and Boomerang’s success within the utility market since the enactment of CIP-014 is a testament to the system’s performance,” said Connors, CEO of both Mil-Com and SDS companies. “To reach this landmark achievement in less than three years is a testament to the robustness of the system and the outstanding work of our entire team.”

In parallel to protection of outdoor critical assets, power and utility companies have taken a similar security approach to gunfire threats against corporate assets not governed by NERC, such as corporate offices. As some of the largest employers in the nation, power and utility companies see significant value in implementing indoor gunshot detection systems to instantly alert staff, security, and law enforcement in an active shooter event.

“The adoption of comprehensive indoor and outdoor coverage in this market has led us to implement over 700 gunshot detection systems within the utility industry in under three years,” said Connors. “This represents a significant milestone for us and supports our belief that the industry has moved toward favoring system performance and ease of integration over all other measures. We are proud to have a long history in the gunshot detection market with over 15,000 systems in use worldwide and look forward to seeing indoor and outdoor gunshot detection become standard security measures for critical and corporate assets.”

Mil-Com and SDS will be exhibiting these technologies at the 5th Annual Power Grid Resilience Summit in Chicago March 30-31, 2017 and at ISC West April 5-7, 2017.

About Mil-Com Security Solutions

Drawing upon their vast experience in both the defense industry and the commercial market, Mil-Com Security Solutions provides multi-source defense and security products from shooter detection systems to video analytics software. Mil-Com offers the most reliable, widely used, military and battle-tested products available, and specializes in critical infrastructure and perimeter protection with Boomerang shooter detection systems. Boomerang was developed in conjunction with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and a major defense contractor and is the most advanced and proven gunshot detection technology available on the commercial market. For more information, visit our website at http://www.milcom-security.com or call 617-835-6888.

About Shooter Detection Systems, LLC

Shooter Detection Systems is the world leader in indoor gunshot detection technology. Developed in conjunction with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and a major defense contractor, SDS’ Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System utilizes the most advanced and proven shooter detection technologies available. The company’s technology is in use at airports, schools, healthcare facilities, Fortune 500 corporations, municipal buildings, court systems, major utilities, manufacturing plants, high-rise office buildings, and government and private buildings. For more information, visit our website at http://www.shooterdetectionsystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow Shooter Detection Systems on Twitter @shooterdetect.

