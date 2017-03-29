GrowthForce is excited to announce the release of, “The CEO’s Guide to Keeping Score,” eBook. This 52-page book provides a framework to help CEOs understand how to build customized scorecards with reports and key performance indicators (KPIs) that will help drive performance, profitability and growth in their organization.

Each chapter in this guide discusses the questions a strategic CEO should be asking in 5 key areas of business as well as the scorecards to enlist for each.

Download the guide here: http://www.growthforce.com/the-ceos-guide-to-keeping-score

The adage, “Put Your Numbers to Work,” comes alive in this eBook. Written by CEO Stephen King and based upon serving hundreds of SMB and non profit clients at GrowthForce – the premier provider of QuickBooks centric outsourced accounting – the book will help CEOs understand how their numbers can help improve strategic decision making. Being aware that unlocking a company’s full potential occurs through analyzing past performance to drive future results, King has structured the guide into 5 areas of business decisions:

Strategy & Planning

Sales & Marketing

Clients & Services

People & Operations

Cash & Finance

Each area needs customized, measurable drivers of the business to ensure growth and profitability – which enable the creation of 5 comprehensive scorecards.

Also included in the guide are direct insights from King, who shows how keeping score is often the difference between successful companies and those that fail: "The most profitable companies know that culture eats strategy for lunch. Whatever you do, don’t let this Keeping Score program and your new KPIs change your culture. In fact, you should do the opposite. Use your KPIs to reinforce your core values and culture,” he says.

About GrowthForce

GrowthForce provides outsourced bookkeeping, accounting and controller services to help you get timely, accurate financials from a dependable team of accounting professionals you can trust. GrowthForce combines advanced QuickBooks accounting system design with a fractional share of a full-service accounting department including a U.S. based, dedicated team of bookkeepers, accountants and controllers. Our customized financial reporting and KPIs help small businesses and organizations drive performance and profitability through data-driven decisions.

Visit our website: http://www.growthforce.com/

About Stephen King, CEO of GrowthForce

A highly energetic and motivational business leader, entrepreneur and speaker, Steve has a passion for helping businesses and nonprofits reach their growth potential. Steve’s experience with accounting system design, technology development, and management services spans nearly three decades. His ability to visualize the future of small business accounting and assemble a highly qualified and motivated team has lead to GrowthForce’s growing success as one of the nation’s largest cloud based bookkeeping, accounting and controller services.

GrowthForce is not a CPA firm. GrowthForce accounting services provided through an alliance with SK CPA, PLLC.