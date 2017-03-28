RCN Expands Sports Entertainment Offerings for New York Customers

"With the availability of MSG GO and the addition of NESN National we can provide more sports options to customers when and where they want– whether that is local New York games or sports coverage out of New England.”

RCN, an award-winning provider of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services announced that New York City customers in its serviceable areas, including Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, now have access to more sports with MSG GO, and the addition of NESN National on channel 584.

RCN Digital TV customers who subscribe to the Signature package now have access to MSG GO, the digital streaming service for the highly acclaimed MSG Networks. This move is part of RCN’s commitment to provide customers the most value with their Digital TV subscription. Customers can watch live sports available from MSG Networks whenever and wherever, on their smartphone, tablet or PC. Additionally, RCN customers with the Premiere Sports Pod will have access to NESN National starting on Wednesday, March 29.

“At RCN, we’re committed to our customers and are always looking for ways to bring more value and enhance our offerings," said Bruce Abbott, General Manager of RCN New York. "With the availability of MSG GO and the addition of NESN National we can provide more sports options to customers when and where they want– whether that is local New York games or sports coverage out of New England.”

The MSG GO app and website will enhance the viewing experience for sports fans all over New York by giving them access to their favorite teams anywhere they are. MSG GO also has On-Demand features including game replays, coaches’ shows, and post-game content. Each year, MSG and MSG+ collectively telecast approximately 500 live professional sporting events, including the NBA’s New York Knicks, the NHL’s New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders, the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer and the WNBA’s New York Liberty.

The expansion of the sport’s entertainment lineup at RCN also includes NESN National, the national television service of NESN that provides fans outside New England the best opportunity to follow the Red Sox, Bruins and all New England sports through analytical coverage and original programing.

MSG is channel 373 (SD) and 687 (HD) and MSG+ can be found on channels 374 (SD) and 688 (HD). NESN National will be channel 584 (HD) starting on Wednesday, March 29.

About RCN Corporation

RCN Telecom Services, LLC (http://www.rcn.com and http://www.rcn.com/business) provides industry-leading high-speed internet, all-digital TV and phone services for residential, small/medium and Enterprise business customers. PC Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Award named RCN one of the winners for best ISPs in 2013, 2015 and 2016 – RCN was rated highest in overall satisfaction. RCN is YouTube HD Verified, earning the company the highest-ranking that Google offers. RCN is also a Netflix Open Connect partner, placing in the Top rankings on the Netflix USA ISP Speed Index in the markets RCN serves. RCN's affordably priced advanced digital services are delivered through its proprietary, state-of-the-art fiber-rich network and supported by 100% U.S.-based customer service. RCN's primary service areas include Boston, Chicago, Lehigh Valley (PA), New York City, Philadelphia (Delaware County) and Washington, DC.

About MSG Networks

An industry leader in sports production, and content development and distribution, MSG Networks owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSG) and MSG+, and a live streaming and video on demand platform, MSG GO. The networks are home to 10 professional sports teams, delivering live games of the New York Knicks; New York Rangers; New York Islanders; New Jersey Devils; Buffalo Sabres; New York Liberty; New York Red Bulls and the Westchester Knicks, as well as coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. Each year, MSG and MSG+ collectively telecast approximately 500 live professional games, along with a comprehensive lineup of other sporting events, including college football and basketball, and critically-acclaimed original programming. The gold standard for regional broadcasting, MSG Networks has won 145 New York Emmy Awards over the past nine years.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. Forbes Magazine recently ranked NESN as the 10th Most Valuable Sports Business Brand in the World. NESN.com is one of the Top 12 sports web sites in the U.S. and recently launched NESN Fuel, an automotive enthusiast, car buyers, and racing fan website. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in its communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).