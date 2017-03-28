Theo Rossi's 'Ounce Water' Named Official Bottled Water Partner of Empire Outlets. Courtesy Ounce Water/ Rodney Fray “We are proud to have Ounce Water as a feature of Empire Outlets as the venue attracts millions of people to enjoy Staten Island’s vibrant North Shore,” said Theo Rossi.

New York-based premium bottled water company OUNCE WATER® has been named the official bottled water partner of Empire Outlets in Staten Island, NY. Announced today by OUNCE WATER Founder/ CEO, Theo Rossi, well known for his roles on Netflix’s “Marvel’s Luke Cage” and FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” along with BFC Partners, the partnership brings together one of the fastest growing premium bottled water companies and New York’s newest premier shopping and dining destination. Expected to open in late 2017, Empire Outlets is New York City’s first and only retail outlet center.

Rossi’s new line of premium bottled water will become Empire Outlets’ official bottled water supplier and will be sold throughout the retail center. With its innovative labeling system, OUNCE WATER makes healthy habits easier

OUNCE WATER is making healthy habits easier. With a goal of consuming 80 ounces of water per day, OUNCE WATER does the math for you. Simply drink two OUNCE WATER 40oz bottles or four OUNCE WATER 20oz bottles of premium Natural Spring Water and you’ll reach your daily goal. OUNCE WATER flows from a pristine underground water source protected by Mother Nature for more than 600 million years. OUNCE WATER has a rich mineral composition, a neutral pH, is free from additives and never chemically processed, giving it an unparalleled fresh taste. OUNCE WATER is hydration made easy.

Empire Outlets will include around 100 designer outlet retailers, a 190-room hotel with a rooftop venue and a 1,250-space parking garage. Eateries are flocking to Empire Outlets’ 40,000-square-foot food and beverage deck, which offers extraordinary views of the Manhattan skyline.

Rossi and BFC Partners also announced Rossi’s role as brand ambassador for Empire Outlets. Rossi, a Staten Island native, will champion the economic revitalization of the North Shore and spread the word about Empire Outlets’ unparalleled mix of world-class retail and food and beverage options.

“Theo and his family represent the heart of Staten Island and it’s our honor to have a hometown hero on the Empire Outlets team,” said Joseph Ferrara, principal at BFC Partners, the developer of Empire Outlets. “We can’t wait to show everyone what Staten Island can achieve when we combine the best of retail and dining with the perfect location.”

Located next to the Staten Island Ferry Terminal and the forthcoming New York Wheel, the tallest observation wheel in the Western hemisphere, Empire Outlets is the future of shopping and dining for New Yorkers and visitors from around the world. Major stores expected to open at Empire Outlets include H&M, Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic, NIKE Factory, Gap Factory and Columbia Sporting Goods.

Food and beverage shops expected to open at Empire Outlets include Two Boots Pizza, Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque, Nathan’s Famous, Starbucks, Haagen-Dazs and MRKTPL, Staten Island’s first-ever artisanal food hall.

OUNCE WATER® is one of the fastest growing premium bottled water companies. Founded by actor, producer, and philanthropist Theo Rossi with headquarters in New York City, OUNCE WATER is making healthy habits easier. With a goal of consuming 80 ounces of water per day, OUNCE WATER does the math for you. Simply drink two OUNCE WATER 40oz bottles or four OUNCE WATER 20oz bottles of premium Natural Spring Water and you’ll reach your daily goal. OUNCE WATER is naturally balanced and free from additives and chemical processing. OUNCE WATER owes its freshness to its pristine underground water source protected by Mother Nature for more than 600 million years. Ounce Water is available for in-store purchase in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and for home or office delivery across the United States via Amazon.com with Amazon Prime. http://GetOUNCED.com @getounced



BFC Partners’ Empire Outlets will be an approximately 340,000 square foot retail complex, comprised of 100 designer outlet retailers and a variety of restaurants and cafes. Plans also include a 190-room hotel that will provide extraordinary views of the Manhattan skyline. BFC Partners will also build a 1,250-space structured parking garage below the retail and hotel components to accommodate commuters and tourists alike. Designed by SHoP Architects, Empire Outlets will feature expansive open corridors to the water, contemporary materials reflective of the industrial waterfront, and a sweeping sustainable green roof visible from the harbor. Celebratory vertical circulation elements such as grand staircases, elevators, and streamlined escalators will guide shoppers as they move from the waterfront up to Richmond Terrace, creating a dynamic and easily navigated pedestrian experience.

For more information about Empire Outlets New York City, please visit http://www.empireoutletsnyc.com. Find us on Twitter @EmpireOutlets.

