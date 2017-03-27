Students of all ages who have been diagnosed with essential tremor (ET), the most common movement disorder, are encouraged to apply for an International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) college scholarship for the 2017 fall semester through the Catherine S. Rice Scholarship Fund.

Each semester the IETF provides four qualified students with a $1,000 scholarship to help lessen the burden of attaining a higher education. Scholarships may be used to cover the cost of supplies, books, student fees or tuition at a licensed, accredited educational institution.

Eligible students must be a high school or GED graduate of any age, attending a licensed, accredited institution of higher learning and must have an official diagnosis of ET. The IETF Scholarship Committee, made up of members of the IETF Board of Directors, will review each application. Students will be judged based on their academic achievement, leadership skills and/or community service, as well as a submitted essay. The scholarship application deadline is May 1. Applications can be found at http://www.essentialtremor.org/about-the-ietf/scholarships.

Essential tremor is a neurological condition that affects more than 10 million Americans. ET causes rhythmic shaking of the hands, head, and voice. ET is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, although eight times more common. ET is characterized by action tremor, making everyday tasks such as eating, drinking, and writing difficult if not impossible. There is no cure for this life-altering condition.

The Catherine S. Rice Scholarship Fund was established in 2015 to commemorate previous IETF Executive Director Catherine S. Rice’s retirement. Throughout Rice’s 18 years of service, she showed a passion for recognizing the achievements of students dealing with ET and hopes the scholarship fund will assist college students for years to come.

For more information or to help further funding for the IETF scholarships program, please visit http://www.essentialtremor.org/about-the-ietf/scholarships.

About The International Essential Tremor Foundation:

Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, and founded in 1988, the International Essential Tremor Foundation is the leading organization in the world dedicated to those affected by essential tremor. The mission of the IETF is to fund research that will find the cause of essential tremor and lead to better treatments and a cure, increase awareness about ET, and provide educational materials, tools and support to healthcare providers, the public, and those directly affected by ET.

The IETF has distributed more than $750,000 in research grants, to fund 33 promising studies, in the search for the cause of ET. The Foundation has hosted numerous community awareness events across the U.S. to provide those affected with the basic knowledge necessary to become their own advocate when seeking treatment. And, the IETF also provides assistance to a vast network of support groups around the world. To learn more about essential tremor and the IETF mission, visit the IETF website at http://www.essentialtremor.org.