We like to think of ourselves as innovative and different, so winning a prestigious award from a company that reaches into all segments of the senior housing industry across the United States suggests we are becoming who we intend to become.

At their annual company event, senior technology leader, Silversphere, awarded Cascadia Senior Living the Herman L. Dawson Award. This award is a top honor only presented to companies committed to providing excellent care with a focus on achieving the highest level of resident safety and security. Past winners include Oaks Senior Living and MorningStar Senior Living.

The award began to honor Silversphere’s founder, Herman L. Dawson who had a passion for innovation and improving the lives of people through technology. Senior living communities who receive the award understand and demonstrate the benefit of technology and the role it plays in business efficiencies and offering sophisticated care to their residents.

“Cascadia Senior Living has been a true partner to Silversphere both in technology and our Internet Marketing division. Their initiative to provide the highest level of security and safety in their communities pushed Cascadia Senior Living to seek out and implement nearly every technology and process innovation available, all to ensure their residents maintain the highest level of dignity and safety. It is this drive that has encouraged Silversphere to continue to push our limits in providing new technology," said Rick Taylor, Senior VP of Market Expansion for Silversphere.

Doug Ellison, a founding partner of Cascadia Senior Living, accepted the award on behalf of his team. “ We are a small company in the Northwest corner of the country. We like to think of ourselves as innovative and different, so winning a prestigious award from a company that reaches into all segments of the senior housing industry across the United States suggests we are becoming who we intend to become. It’s an indication that all of our blood, sweat, and tears mean something,” says Wayne Purdom president of Cascadia Senior Living.

Cascadia Senior Living specializes in the creation and operation of innovative independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities throughout the state of Washington. Their guiding commitment is to provide excellent care for seniors in beautiful settings, intentionally designed for interaction and engagement. For more information about Cascadia Senior Living, please visit http://www.cascadiaseniorliving.com.

Silversphere is the leading provider of senior care solutions in the senior living industry. Their e-call system, ATMOS™ offers a robust and customizable solution to ensure the safety and security of residents through call systems, wander management and access control. Silversphere’s product STRATOS™ provides real-time data reporting, exclusive training, and the ability to identify data trends which leads to better predictive care. Outside of technology, Silversphere introduced their Internet Marketing division in 2016, which focuses on enhancing senior living company’s online presence and overall brand strategy. For more information about Silversphere, please visit http://www.silversphere.com.