Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Joins Geniecast

Just the mere mention of Steve Wozniak brings an element of innovation, technology and social change to a conversation.

Apple co-founder and tech giant Steve Wozniak is now available for bookings via Geniecast. Leaders can meet with Wozniak via Geniecast’s two-way video platform for strategy sessions, meetings, conferences and more.

A Silicon Valley icon, philanthropist and inventor, Wozniak is one of the most prolific tech leaders in the world and a sought-after speaker.

"Steve Wozniak needs no introduction. His inventions have changed modern business and have delighted people since launch. We could not be more proud to welcome him to Geniecast." - Geniecast CEO and founder, Keith Alper

Business leaders can connect with Wozniak from thirty-minutes to an hour for one-on-one moderated discussions on tech insights and success strategies.

"Just the mere mention of Steve Wozniak brings an element of innovation, technology and social change to a conversation. Having him as part of our robust catalog of thought leaders and industry pioneers is not only an honor but a validation of our mission to initiate positive change in organizations and people’s lives through accessible content and conversations." - Geniecast EVP, Douglas Hall

Geniecast is the world’s first and largest marketplace of thought leaders, athletes, speakers, celebrities, consultants, facilitators and more—all available via two-way, live video broadcast. By delivering top talent via two-way video, Geniecast makes education and professional development more affordable, and gives boards and teams efficient access to subject matter experts for problem-solving, strategy sessions and more. To date, the Geniecast marketplace has thousands of programs led by “Genies” who are experts in a variety of topics, ranging from customer service and business best practices, to leadership and other trending industry topics.

To learn more about Geniecast or to browse Genie programs, visit http://www.geniecast.com.