Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Joins Geniecast

Steve Wozniak can now be booked for company brainstorms, strategy sessions, and conferences through Geniecast.

Just the mere mention of Steve Wozniak brings an element of innovation, technology and social change to a conversation.

Apple co-founder and tech giant Steve Wozniak is now available for bookings via Geniecast. Leaders can meet with Wozniak via Geniecast’s two-way video platform for strategy sessions, meetings, conferences and more.

A Silicon Valley icon, philanthropist and inventor, Wozniak is one of the most prolific tech leaders in the world and a sought-after speaker.

"Steve Wozniak needs no introduction. His inventions have changed modern business and have delighted people since launch. We could not be more proud to welcome him to Geniecast." - Geniecast CEO and founder, Keith Alper

Business leaders can connect with Wozniak from thirty-minutes to an hour for one-on-one moderated discussions on tech insights and success strategies.

"Just the mere mention of Steve Wozniak brings an element of innovation, technology and social change to a conversation. Having him as part of our robust catalog of thought leaders and industry pioneers is not only an honor but a validation of our mission to initiate positive change in organizations and people’s lives through accessible content and conversations." - Geniecast EVP, Douglas Hall

Geniecast is the world’s first and largest marketplace of thought leaders, athletes, speakers, celebrities, consultants, facilitators and more—all available via two-way, live video broadcast. By delivering top talent via two-way video, Geniecast makes education and professional development more affordable, and gives boards and teams efficient access to subject matter experts for problem-solving, strategy sessions and more. To date, the Geniecast marketplace has thousands of programs led by “Genies” who are experts in a variety of topics, ranging from customer service and business best practices, to leadership and other trending industry topics.

To learn more about Geniecast or to browse Genie programs, visit http://www.geniecast.com.

