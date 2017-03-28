Smith & Howard Launches Financial Search & Placement Services

Blayne Shelton, Director of Financial Search & Placement We are excited about the addition of Blayne Shelton as the Director of Financial Search & Placement. Blayne brings not only a great blended background of accounting and recruiting, but also similar values and an approach that meshes well with our culture.

Smith & Howard, a top Atlanta accounting firm, recently announced the launch of a new service offering: Financial Search & Placement, along with the addition of Blayne Shelton as Director of the group.

In making the announcement, John Lucht, Managing Partner of Smith & Howard, said, “After fielding requests for staffing help from clients and financial professionals alike for several years, we decided it was time to put a formalized program in place. We are excited about the addition of Blayne Shelton as the Director of Financial Search & Placement. Blayne brings not only a great blended background of accounting and recruiting, but also similar values and an approach that meshes well with our culture.”

About Blayne Shelton

Blayne Shelton has held a variety of roles in public accounting (including the Big 4) as well as industry. His clients in both arenas included small businesses as well as large public organizations and covered such areas as revenue recognition, real estate finance, derivative accounting and a range of consulting projects. He joined the Executive Recruiting side of the business when he returned to a consulting firm he had previously worked for. Blayne combines his recruiting career with his accounting industry experience to connect with and place qualified financial professionals with businesses. His understanding of the skills needed for financial roles as well as the best fit for a businesses’ culture make him a stand out in the field of financial search and placement. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Auburn University.

About the Financial Search & Placement group

The Financial Search & Placement (FS&P) group creates ideal matches between professionals and businesses to staff CFO, controller, senior accountant, internal auditor, financial and business systems analyst, staff accountant and bookkeeper positions. If there is a financial role in a business, the FS&P group at Smith & Howard can find a fit.

While the FS&P group will focus on businesses in Georgia and the Southeast, the service can extend to locations in other areas of the U.S.

Smith & Howard is a top Atlanta accounting and advisory firm serving middle-market businesses in the construction, manufacturing, distribution, real estate, nonprofit, hospitality and technology sectors. Services include traditional audit and tax services bolstered by sales & use tax, international tax consulting, SOC reporting, technology consulting and financial search and placement services, among others. The firm was recently recognized for the seventh consecutive year as a Top Workplace in Metro Atlanta by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.