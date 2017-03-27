Summer@Stratford Program Offers Fun and Flexibility

Summer@Stratford Summer Camps Studies show that summer can take its toll with children losing skills in reading and computational math that can amount to one to three months per year.

Keep the adventure of learning going throughout the summer with innovative, customizable summer camp experiences at Stratford School. Programs begin June 19 and feature Stratford’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) education curriculum that balances traditional STEM skills with sports, and visual and performing arts.

Camp Socrates

Stratford’s Camp Socrates offers a fun and engaging approach to enriched academic summer learning at campuses throughout the Bay Area. Camp Socrates has options for Preschool through 5th grade. The Preschool through Pre-kindergarten programs set the stage for fun adventures in learning. Weekly themes come to life as junior campers learn, explore, and engage in imaginative camp-style activities including academic enrichment, Spanish, arts, socialization, music and outdoor adventures. In the Kindergarten through 5th grade programs, the day begins with team building and camp play. Sessions engage the mind with creative and interactive reading, math, and writing activities that promote critical thinking and strengthen fundamental academic skills. Morning, afternoon and full-day sessions are available in four-week and seven-week options. Visit the website for more information on Camp Socrates.

À La Carte

An à la carte STEAM summer program, offered at select campuses, provides campers with the opportunity to create their own learning experience based on their specific interests and needs. Stratford’s innovative à la carte program gives children entering 1st through 9th grade the opportunity to explore their passions with programs like DJ in the Making, Speech and Debate and Musical Theater. Destination Science programs range from Movie Maker Fun to the science of roller coasters. Sports opportunities include Nothing but Nets and Challenger Sports Soccer. This STEAM summer camp offers flexibility to enjoy a variety of activities including writing, performing arts, music, computer science, engineering, math, and sports. One week a student could be dancing and singing. The next week they could be commanding a space ship, writing music on a tablet, or perfecting their skills on the basketball court. See the website for more information on enrichment camps, grade level requirements, and campus locations.

“Children look forward to summer and a fun break from the regular school year. But, studies show that summer can take its toll with children losing skills in reading and computational math that can amount to one to three months per year,” says Sherry Adams, Stratford co-founder. “Summer@Stratford offers a balance between traditional learning, STEAM enrichment, and creative fun. The ability to mix and match programs keeps children active and engaged in learning throughout the summer, maintaining their pace of learning and allowing them to hit the ground running when school resumes in the fall.” (See the National Summer Learning Association for statistical details.)

Programs begin June 19. For more information, frequently asked questions, and online registration, visit https://www.stratfordschools.com/explore-programs/summer-camps.