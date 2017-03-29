3dcart Partners with ShipCaddie to Streamline Order Fulfillment

3dcart, the leading all-in-one eCommerce solution, announced today their new partnership with ShipCaddie, a complete web-based shipping software.

This new integration allows 3dcart store owners to sync their orders with ShipCaddie for quick and easy shipping and order management with access to ShipCaddie's pre-negotiated discount shipping rates and additional shipping advisory and cost-reduction services. 3dcart merchants using ShipCaddie will also benefit from dedicated, live customer support with no robots or call trees.

"ShipCaddie offers a great advantage to 3dcart online store owners," said Gonzalo Gil, founder and CEO of 3dcart. "Our merchants will be able to utilize ShipCaddie to process their orders quickly and smoothly with a reduction in expenses, benefiting their customers as well. And ShipCaddie's customer service is fantastic, so we know our merchants will be well taken care of if they need help with their new tools. We're impressed with what ShipCaddie has to offer and excited to partner up with them."

3dcart and ShipCaddie make a great team for eCommerce success and are very happy with this partnership that allows them to further expand the services they offer to online merchants.

