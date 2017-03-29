EB Industries, a leading provider of electron beam and laser welding services, has recently expanded their laser cutting capabilities by installing a new Trumpf TruLaser Cell 3000 with a TruDisk 4001 laser. The purchase of the Trumpf laser system is part of an ongoing strategic initiative focusing on expanding the company’s capabilities for processing large quantities of parts quickly and at high levels of quality in a cost effective manner.

“We're excited to now offer high speed 3D laser cutting, which is a game changer for our customers,” said EB Director of Business Development John DeLalio. “We've always had laser cutting, in addition to laser welding, and of course EB welding, but now we're able to add 3D laser cutting. The technology is amazingly fast and precise with the ability to quickly change over between jobs, perfect for rapid prototyping or in a long term recurring production runs. It's a very compelling solution for low cost fabrication of complicated parts and assemblies.”

Trumpf’s TruLaser Cell 3000 is a highly flexible 5-axis laser machine for two and three-dimensional cutting and welding operations. The TrueLaser Cell has advanced automation that simplifies programming and set-up, minimizing downtime and ensuring quick job change over. The TruDisk 4001 disk laser combine the advantages of solid-state and diode lasers. Using a Yttrium-Aluminium Garnet disk as the laser medium guarantees brilliant beam quality, while the diode laser pump source provides high excitation energy for efficient cutting and welding. The TruDisk laser works well with many metals, even highly reflective materials such as copper and brass. The integrated Trumpf system can handle tasks from sheet metal cutting to brazing to welding to 3D part formation to additive manufacturing, and all at high speeds with high precision.

About EB Industries, LLC

EB Industries, LLC has been a leading provider of electron beam welding, laser welding, and laser hermetic sealing services since 1965. They also offer a range of secondary services on the basis of customer interest, including CAD/CAM product design, tool design and fabrication, metallurgical evaluation, non-destructive testing, and thermal treating. They are ISO 9001:2008 and Nadcap certified. For more information please go to http://www.ebindustries.com.