Caronlab’s Bump eRaiser Debuts on Jet.com

Caronlab Australia, a company known for developing high-quality skincare and shaving products, announced its Bump eRaiser is now available for purchase on Jet.com, a popular website specializing in, among other things, beauty and wellness products.

Caronlab has developed a reputation in the realm of beauty and personal care for the level of consistent quality it has achieved with its products. Originally founded by Lilliane Caron, based in Geelong, Australia, the brand had its beginnings in 1979, in Lilliane's busy salon, which she owns to this day. The company has become the country’s leading manufacturer of skincare products and waxes. Bump eRaiser has seen particular success, and now it comes to one of the biggest up-and-coming sites for health and wellness products on the internet.

“We are excited to announce that Bump eRaiser is available on Jet.com,” said Derek Griffin, retail brand manager for Caronlab. “Jet.com has been making waves lately with its ever-growing selection of high-quality beauty and wellness products. Bump eRaiser will fit in perfectly with the site’s target audience. We are thrilled to have this chance to reach out to more people to help them achieve their skincare and beauty goals.”

Bump eRaiser is used to effectively treat a variety of common skin conditions associated with shaving and waxing, including pimples, redness and itchiness. Using Bump eRaiser helps people get a smoother appearance in their skin after every time they remove their hair. Bump eRaiser features a unique blend of ingredients that guarantees consistent excellence with every hair removal.

These ingredients come in a highly concentrated form in the Bump eRaiser Concentrated Serum, which is an outstanding no-sting treatment to calm red, itchy and sensitive skin after all forms of hair removal and also a tool for eliminating razor bumps or slowing hair growth. People who suffer from razor burn are able to find outstanding results when using the product.

“We are looking forward to this new opportunity to expand our brand’s reach and our product’s availability,” said Griffin.

To find out more about the Bump eRaiser product line visit http://www.bumperaiser.com.au.