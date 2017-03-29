No paper copies of the ACA Forms may be filed at this time; the paper filing deadline was February 28, 2017, and any paper copies submitted will be considered late.

Applicable Large Employers (ALEs), insurance providers, and certain other entities who provided health insurance coverage to individuals during the 2016 tax year have until March 31, 2017, to e-file Affordable Care Act (ACA) Reporting Forms 1094 and 1095. These Forms 1094 and 1095 report details of the coverage offered to taxpayers during the 2016 tax year to ensure the coverage offered met minimum ACA requirements.

Those who are required to file these forms must e-file Forms 1094 and 1095-A, B, or C through the IRS AIR System for ACA e-filing or through an IRS-authorized e-filing agent. Recipient copies of these forms should have been mailed out by March 2, 2017, for taxpayers to use when reporting their own income taxes to the IRS. Additionally, no paper copies of the ACA Forms may be filed at this time; the paper filing deadline was February 28, 2017, and any paper copies submitted will be considered late.

A leader in the IRS return electronic filing industry, SPAN Enterprises, is providing full-service Affordable Care Act Form e-filing in one of their newest products, ACAwise. Users of ACAwise can opt for a basic full-service experience or full-service plus Cross Walk. The Cross Walk feature allows ACAwise programming to calculate the necessary ACA codes to complete 1095 Forms based on the employee and insurance coverage data provided.

ACAwise also comes complete with a series of error checks that are performed to ensure any basic errors are absolved before the forms are transmitted to the IRS. And if users have any questions during the ACA Form e-filing process, they have access to ACAwise’s US-based expert ACA support through phone, live chat, or email.

ACA Form filers who anticipate they’ll need more time to get things together and filed for the ACA e-filing deadline can apply for an automatic 30-day e-filing extension with Form 8809, which can be e-filed with ExpressIRSForms, another program found in SPAN Enterprise’s line of e-filing software known as ExpressTaxZone. Those who are required to e-file ACA Forms and do not - and also do not file Form 8809 - for the 2016 tax year by March 31, 2017, may be subject to IRS reporting penalties.

IRS reporting penalties for the ACA Forms can be avoided by e-filing Forms 1094 and 1095 by March 31, 2017.

