BergaMet NA Products Available for Purchase on RevNutrition.com

BergaMet NA, a company known for developing products that help improve symptoms of metabolic syndrome, announced its products are now available for purchase on RevNutrition.com, a popular website for nutritional products.

Every BergaMet NA product is developed using only the highest quality ingredients available, sourced from locations all across the world. The premier product it offers, known simply as BergaMet, has a well-earned reputation as the best citrus bergamot product available in the market. The product’s arrival on RevNutrition.com provides the company with a chance to bring it to an entirely new audience of customers.

“We are excited to announce that BergaMet is now available for purchase on RevNutrition.com,” said Logan Decker, Director of Operations for BergaMet NA. “These products are all-natural with zero negative side effects, helping people find relief from symptoms of metabolic syndrome. We are looking forward to this new opportunity to expand our brand’s reach.”

The company was started in 2016 after the founders became aware of the bergamot citrus fruit grown in Italy’s Calabrian region. Researchers for BergaMet NA analyzed some studies that had already been performed on the fruit and quickly discovered it was a reliable natural cardiovascular supplement, due to its high concentration of polyphenols. Only the Calabrian fruits have this unique property.

BergaMet NA has several different supplement options, all of which are based on the bergamot fruit. BergaMet Pro+, for example, provides a 35 percent stronger effect than the standard Mega+O supplement, which is geared toward people who have high LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol and high counts of triglycerides.

“We are excited to have this chance to expand our operations and to reach out to more people than ever before with our products,” said Decker.

For more information about BergaMet NA and its products, visit http://www.bergametna.com.