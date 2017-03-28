We relish the opportunity to honor McCarthy Metal Roofing, LLC as they continue to set an example for the entire industry. This is a company that truly excels at what they do. -Todd Miller, President-Classic Metal Roofing Systems

Earlier this month, McCarthy Metal Roofing, LLC of Raleigh, NC was honored with the 2016 Shining Star Award by their metal roofing supplier, Classic Metal Roofing Systems.

This award is given to only a few roofing contractors across North America who exemplify superior customer service and quality. Tim McCarthy accepted the award on behalf of their organization at Classic Metal Roofing Systems' Metal Roofing Summit in Piqua, Ohio.

Classic Metal Roofing Systems' President, Todd Miller, praised McCarthy Metal Roofing, LLC, "Every year, McCarthy Metal Roofing, LLC sets an example for home improvement contractors across the country in their care for customers and quality installations. We are honored that they choose to partner with us to serve homeowners in their area."

Classic Metal Roofing Systems sells its metal roofing systems through a network of independent dealers across North America. Each year these dealers meet at Classic Metal Roofing Systems's facility in Piqua, Ohio for intense training in order to better serve homeowners across North America.

Miller continues, "We relish the opportunity to honor McCarthy Metal Roofing, LLC as they continue to set an example for the entire industry. This is a company that truly excels at what they do."

About Classic Metal Roofing Systems:

Classic has been manufacturing "the world's most beautiful metal roofs" since 1980. They have a wide breadth of products that create beautiful facsimiles of traditional shakes, shingles, slates, and tiles.

About McCarthy Metal Roofing:

McCarthy Metal Roofing provides residential and commercial metal roofing products and services throughout North Carolina. McCarthy Metal Roofing specializes in installing metal roofing from the leading manufacturers of permanent metal roofing. For more information about McCarthy Metal Roofing, please visit http://northcarolinametalroofs.com