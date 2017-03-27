Ensuring national security by protecting Government ecosystem data is arguably our nation’s largest priority, and the rise in mobile apps in Federal agencies presents very real security challenges.

SyncDog, Inc., the leading ISV for mobile application containerization, today announced it will co-exhibit with technology partners LG Business Solutions at ATARC Federal Mobile Computing Summit, March 28. The conference, held at the Marriott Metro Center in Washington D.C., will provide education and examination into the mobility tools and technology employed by the Federal government to achieve its goals. The agenda includes an industry panel to discuss the impact of mobile technology on Federal agencies’ missions, and a five-part symposium between government and industry subject-matter experts to discuss mobile health, mobile application security, tactical mobility, mobile roadmapping, and mobile innovation for the future efficacy of these organizations. SyncDog will co-exhibit with LG at table number nine at this ATARC event.

“We’re excited to attend ATARC’s Mobile Summit this year alongside LG Business Solutions,” said Jonas Gyllensvaan, SyncDog president and CEO. “Ensuring national security by protecting Government ecosystem data is arguably our nation’s largest priority, and the rise in mobile apps in Federal agencies presents very real security challenges. The SentinelSecure™ offering loaded on the V20 presents Federal agencies with a viable solution to secure mobile collaboration.”

SyncDog and LG Business Solutions at ATARC

SyncDog will be co-exhibiting at Table 9 with LG Business Solutions, who are engaged in a technology partnership offering SyncDog’s containerized application workspace to clients running LG Enterprise Mobile Solutions for device and network security. LG Enterprise Mobile Solutions is comprised of four core technologies that deliver enhanced enterprise solutions, enabling the security and manageability of enterprise data – Platform Security, Application Security, Network Security, and Mobile Device Management. SyncDog’s recent release of SentinelSecure™ ver. 2.6 is a mobile application platform available within LG Business Solutions’ LG V20, offering built-in workflows for enterprise mobile collaboration across four specific areas of functionality -- Secure Communications, Secure File Management, Secure Internet/Intranet Access, and Secure Location-based Services.

About ATARC Federal Mobile Computing Summit

ATARC Summit attendees will have a chance to participate and contribute from specific experience, share ideas, and build off each other’s contributions, support session facilitators and other team members, whiteboard ideas, and create best practices to support the event’s objectives and goals. ATARC requests that attendees refrain from sales or business development conversations during sessions.

SyncDog SentinelSecure™

The SentinelSecure™ containerized workspace provides a secure application platform that encrypts and transports data between the enterprise and secure, “sandboxed” applications running on employees’ mobile devices. The workspace protects client enterprise networks with a secure, partitioned FIPS 140-2 certified* container on both iOS and Android devices, and secures data both at rest and in transit using AES 256-bit encryption. A full suite of mobile-enabled productivity applications is available in the defense-grade container, including SharePoint, Enterprise Chat, Geo-location Services, DropBox, a Personal Information Management (PIM) suite, Office Suite, Office 365, Secure Mobile App Management & Development, File Sync, and many more.

About SyncDog, Inc.

SyncDog is the leading independent software vendor (ISV) for building secure infrastructure frameworks that protect enterprise networks from cyber breach from mobile computing sources. The SentinelSecure™ product line for application containerization and IoT (Internet of Things) module monitoring provides the industry’s most proactive approach to securing enterprise mobility computing.

The SentinelSecure™ data security solution delivers military-grade (FIPS 140-2 certified,* AES 256-bit) secure mobile device partitions or “containers” that can secure emails/contacts, calendar items, IM apps, Internet browsers, mobile file stores and other business apps provisioned on personal devices to be used in a BYOD or COPE (corporate owned personally enabled) setting.

