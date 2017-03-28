MultiTech MultiConnect® Conduit™ We strive to enable connected solutions to the widest possible variety of IIoT applications and our new partnership with Zedi further expands this reach through further extending LoRaWANs groundbreaking potential.

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices, today announced interoperability between the MultiTech MultiConnect® Conduit™ gateway and Zedi’s Field Gateway Edge Server Software (FGES). The MultiConnect Conduit, used in conjunction with Zedi’s FGES Software, provides a secure and scalable application-hosting framework for custom gateway applications that enable connected solutions in a wide variety of IIoT applications.

“IoT is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ application,” said Daniel Quant, vice president, product management and strategic marketing at MultiTech. “We strive to enable connected solutions to the widest possible variety of IIoT applications and our new partnership with Zedi further expands this reach through further extending LoRaWANs groundbreaking potential.”

The MultiConnect Conduit is the industry’s most configurable, manageable, and scalable IoT communications gateway. Quick to deploy and easy to use, the Conduit gateway supports both wired and wireless connectivity standards through two accessory card slots. The Conduit enables a wide variety of asset types to be optimally connected and controlled using a slew of different application and communication protocols.

Zedi’s FGES Software is a Linux-based application framework originally designed for Zedi’s FG-400 and FG-600 series of edge IIoT Field Gateway solutions. It provides tight integration with Zedi’s cloud-based Zedi AccessTM platform, an established IIoT solution serving 1.3 million sensors primarily in the Upstream Oil & Gas sector.

Zedi and MultiTech also announced that Zedi has paired its FGES-powered MultiTech Conduit gateway with a Zedi-designed ZediMote module, which incorporates the MultiTech MultiConnect® mDotTM module.

“Zedi brings years of practical problem-solving experience using IIoT solutions in the Oil & Gas industry. We see adding LPWA capability at the edge of the network as an enabler to both extend our solution suites in our existing markets, while supporting a pivot into new industry verticals,” said James Freeman, Zedi CTO. “We have since completed a trial of

MultiTech’s LoRaWANTM solution using a FGES-powered Conduit and our ZediMote in a retail food services industry application. The ZediMotes were retrofitted onto existing equipment, making it possible for us to extract sensor data from the machines and report them via a LoRaWAN hotspot to our Zedi AccessTM cloud platform, where customers benefit from our Tableau-powered visualization engine and HMI capabilities.”

LoRaWAN is a low-power, long-range wireless technology that connects sensors and controls assets over miles, deep into buildings and through structures, on a single battery that lasts for years. Application examples include detecting and alerting on water leaks in large hotels or apartment buildings and controlling pumping systems deployed in industrial environments.

MultiTech’s Conduit gateway supports cutting-edge IoT connectivity like that enabled by MultiConnect mDot and MultiConnect® xDot™ LoRaWAN compliant modules. The MultiConnect xDot is a secure, CE/FCC/RCM LoRa Alliance Certified™, ARM® mbed™ programmable, low-power RF module, that provides long-range, low bit rate IoT data connectivity to sensors, industrial equipment and remote appliances. The MultiConnect mDot (MTDOT Series) offers significantly longer range and improved radio performance compared to traditional wireless solutions—resulting in greater transmission range and reduced capital expense.

About Zedi

At Zedi, our core technology business is about managing data, adding value to it, and generating insights for our customers to make better business decisions and realize the potential of their producing assets. Our 60 years of continuous operations in North America and recognition as one of the industry's best workplaces, sets us apart in the production operations landscape. With our unique combination of award-winning automation, data management, and field and professional services, we offer solutions to our customers' challenges and help them realize their production potential.

About MultiTech

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial internet of things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. Our commitment to quality and service excellence means you can count on MultiTech products and people to address your needs, while our history of innovation ensures you can stay ahead of the latest technology with a partner who will be there for the life of your solution. For more information, please visit http://www.multitech.com.

MultiTech Press Contact:

