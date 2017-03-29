Osteoporosis makes bones weak and prone to fracture. People who have osteoporosis have bones that can break with even the mildest impact. For example, people with osteoporosis can break a bone just from a minor fall, such as tripping on a loose rug in the living room. Women's Excellence now offers Bone Density testing to help diagnose Osteoporosis, predict fractures, and monitor response to treatment.

This machine is considered the most highly developed and most thoroughly validated technique for assessing bone mineral density, according to the World Health Organization's report on the "Prevention and Management of Osteoporosis."

Along with age, there are many other risk factors that could lead to bone loss or fracture; Body weight less than 127 pounds, family history of osteoporosis or fragility fracture, personal history of fracture in adulthood, low calcium and Vitamin D intake, little or no weight-bearing exercise, current cigarette smoking, significant alcohol intake, lack of estrogen, and use of high-risk medications.

If you are experiencing weakness, menopausal symptoms, or if you have any risk factors that could lead to bone loss, call Women’s Excellence today to get your bone density screening. Women’s Excellence currently offers bone density testing at their Birmingham location.

