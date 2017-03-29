New Guitar-Centric Independent Retailer Launches E-Commerce Division

ReplayGuitar.com Our main focus is always going to be the guitarists’ buying experience.

A new independent musical instrument retailer, Replay Guitar Exchange, based in Tampa, FL, and focusing primarily on guitars, launches http://www.replayguitar.com. The full service website offers customers a comprehensive array of guitars, amps, and related accessories from many major brands and boutique outfits.

Marketing Director John Palumbo, a guitarist himself, says, ”Our main focus is always going to be the guitarists’ buying experience. Our staff is comprised of some of the most knowledgeable and respected industry professionals in the U.S.; all players, from many different genres. We wanted to ensure that our customers get the absolute best gear at the best prices, and enjoy a shopping experience that big-box stores can’t compete with. We cater our experience as if we were buying products for ourselves.”

Offering quality pre-owned guitars, in addition to new products, the website is geared to find that special hard-to-get piece or staple item, for aficionados, working musicians, or hobbyists alike. Added customer service features like live chat, and the ability to submit for a trade through the web portal, are part of the on-going site upgrades.

Expansion includes vintage guitars. The expert staff has hand-picked highly collectible guitars of the highest quality and provenance, and will make them available for purchase online.

About Replay Guitar Exchange

Replay Guitar Exchange is an independently owned and operated guitar store in South Tampa offering new, pre-owned and vintage guitars, amplifiers, and related pro-audio gear. Instruments are accepted daily for cash or upgrades. Also offered are acoustic guitar, electric guitar, electric bass guitar, keyboard and drum lessons to students of all ages. Their full-service repair shop can handle any type of adjustment or repair. Replay carries all of the top guitar, amp, and audio brands such as Fender, Gibson, Martin, Taylor, Marshall, Vox, Dr. Z, Supro, Mackie, Behringer, Turbo-Sound, Shure, and many more. For more information on our showroom, events/clinics, new guitars, used guitars, vintage guitars, guitar amps, guitar effects, or guitar accessories, visit: http://www.ReplayGuitar.com

Key contact:

Kyle Bailey, President & Owner

Replay Guitar Exchange

3944 Britton Plaza

Tampa, FL 33611

kyle(at)replayguitar.com

813-254-8880

http://www.ReplayGuitar.com

Facebook

Media contact:

John Palumbo – Marketing & Creative Director/Industry Relations

john(at)replayguitar.com

813-284-6315