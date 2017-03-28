I am thrilled to have Tom bring his experience and leadership to our team as Healthcare Associates of Texas continues its expansion plans while continuing to bring high-quality healthcare to our patients. -Walter Gaman, MD

Healthcare Associates of Texas is pleased to announce the addition of Tom Ziesmann as Chief Executive Officer. With over 30 years of experience in healthcare administration, Tom has led initiatives resulting in significant growth for such organizations as Texas Health Physician Group and The Health Alliance of Greater Cincinnati. Most recently, as Senior Vice President at Optum, Tom directed teams providing business services to large physician groups nationwide.

Tom has a successful history of building and leading skilled teams in managing the business of medicine where physicians have been empowered to focus on what they do best – practice clinical medicine. Tom’s extensive experience in successfully managing physician organizations and his proficiency in forming strategic partnerships with physician groups will play a pivotal role in positioning Healthcare Associates of Texas as a key resource for physician partners in building strong, vibrant, patient-centered organizations.

The son of a physician, Tom grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Hanover College. He completed his Master of Health Administration at Xavier University and began his career in healthcare administration. His experience has provided a strong foundation in all aspects of physician practice management. When he’s not working, Tom enjoys spending time with his wife of 29 years, and his daughter, who is pursuing her Master of Art majoring in Art History. They love traveling, college football, and giving back to the community.

Along with Tom’s new position as CEO, Walter Gaman, MD will transition into the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors for Healthcare Associates of Texas. Dr. Gaman has a long legacy of managing the practice and will continue to be deeply involved in the leadership of the company. “I am thrilled to have Tom bring his experience and leadership to our team as Healthcare Associates of Texas continues its expansion plans while continuing to bring high-quality healthcare to our patients. We are committed to continuing to deliver intimate, patient-centered care by dedicating time, resources, and compassion to fully meet the needs of our patients. Tom will be an integral part of this,” says Dr. Gaman.

# # #

About Healthcare Associates of Texas

Healthcare Associates of Texas has been caring for families throughout the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area for more than a quarter of a century and their patients have become their family. As the populations within the areas they serve continue to grow, so too has their staff, resources and capabilities. With three locations to choose from and full on-site diagnostic and laboratory capabilities, Healthcare Associates of Texas provides high quality care in a convenient and cost-effective manner.