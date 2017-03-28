AutoPets™, Manufacturer of the Litter-Robot®, Launches New Product

Litterbox.com It’s really about the customer getting a great product on their terms.

AutoPets, manufacturer of the famous Litter-Robot, is excited to announce the launch of Litterbox.com, a new subscription litter service that delivers premium, all natural clay clumping litter to homes, shelters, veterinarians, and “catfés” across the United States.

Litterbox.com litter is just one ingredient, sodium bentonite, from the plains of Wyoming. This special type of clay exists almost exclusively in the area surrounding the company’s 29,000-acre, third generation ranch, giving Litterbox.com access to the best raw material for high-quality clay clumping litter. It naturally exhibits the scent-trapping properties of baking soda, so there’s no need to add chemicals or perfumes, and its superior ability to absorb liquids and sequester odor allows it to clump quickly and tightly, making it ideal for cat litter.

Careful production methods, including slowly sun-drying the clay and sifting it for uniform granule size, preserve and optimize the clay’s natural characteristics. The result is a virtually dust-free, silky-soft, low-tracking, hypoallergenic litter that cats (and cat parents) love. It works ideally in traditional and automatic litter boxes, and won’t create a plume of dust when agitated.

Litterbox.com litter is produced according to the principles of conservation and environmental stewardship. From a unique sun-drying process, to heating the facility with renewable energy, to back-filling the land with nutrient-rich soil to encourage native plant growth, Litterbox.com champions environmental sustainability throughout production.

“It’s really about the customer getting a great product on their terms,” states Brad Baxter, President of AutoPets. At Litterbox.com, customers can purchase single bags or customize a subscription plan based on their needs by selecting the amount (in 20, 40, or 60 lb boxes of 20 lb bags) and frequency (every 2, 4, or 8 weeks). Baxter goes on to say, “Shipping is free and there are no membership fees or penalties for changing subscription settings.” Litterbox.com litter is also available at Litter-Robot.com in 20, 40, or 60 lb quantities (with autoship coming soon).

Litterbox.com supports the work of rescues, shelters, catfés, and other feline-friendly institutions by offering special pricing for large-quantity orders. Interested groups should contact jzuppke@autopets.com for more information.

Litterbox.com is all natural clay clumping litter, delivered. That means no more hauling oversized bags and boxes litter through a store, having it spill in the car, and heaving it to the doorstep; that means no additives, no mess, and no last-minute trips to the store. Customers get just what they need, when they need it, right to their doorsteps. Each delivery arrives in a convenient, re-sealable bag packed inside a branded box with handle for easy transport. It’s the high quality, convenient, affordable choice that cats and pet parents will love.