Togetherwork Acquires ABC Sports Camps

Togetherwork, the emerging leader in Group Management Software and Payments, today announced the acquisition of ABC Sports Camps, an early pioneer in online registration and event management software for sports camps.

ABC Sports Camps is used by hundreds of college and university coaches across the country to promote and administer sports camps and provide online registration for campers. The company will be an independent operating company within Togetherwork, with founder, and former Major League Baseball player, Ben Boulware, serving as President.

“I’m delighted to have ABC Sports Camps in the Togetherwork family,” said Neil Platt, CEO of Togetherwork. “An innovator in providing online presence and registration for camps run by college and university coaches, ABC has been at the forefront of technology in this sector for 15 years. Their new, state of the art platform is another leap forward in providing the best software solutions to the many coaches that run sports camp throughout the US.”

“We are thrilled to be part of Togetherwork,” said Ben Boulware, President of ABC Sports Camps. “The software expertise and leadership Togetherwork provided was instrumental in helping us deliver our new platform. We believe this will be a big win for our clients, as we expand the tools and features we offer and continue to provide the extraordinary level of customer service they have come to depend on.”

Togetherwork has acquired six companies in the past year, as it builds a growing family of group management and payments software companies.

About Togetherwork:

Togetherwork is the emerging leader in software and payments for groups and organizations of all kinds, helping them grow, become more efficient, increase revenues, and provide excellent service to their members and constituents. Togetherwork has more than 155 employees nationwide and is majority owned by Aquiline Financial Services Fund III L.P., a private equity fund that invests in financial services and financial technology businesses. To learn more about us, please visit http://www.togetherwork.com.

About ABC Sports Camps:

ABC Sports Camps is a pioneer in online tools for coach sponsored sports camps. Serving several hundred coaches and more than 100,000 campers annually, ABC Sports Camps offers websites, promotion, online registration, and camp management software. To learn more, please visit http://www.abcregistrations.com.