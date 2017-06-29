Arnold Palmer revolutionized the sport of golf and will forever go down in history as one of the best golfers to ever play the game. And to now think that I have the honor of memorializing his life through my artwork; it's a humbling experience.

A 6 foot custom bronze statue of the late Arnold Palmer will be displayed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, a premiere private golf club outside the nation's capital. The statue will feature Arnold Palmer standing with his club in one hand, and two golf balls in the other representing the two hole-in-ones that he shot back to back on the very course where the statue will be placed. The memorial will be quite the sight to behold.

As they say, every great legend is never forgotten, and Arnold Palmer is no exception. Arnold Palmer was an American professional golfer who is generally regarded as one of the greatest players in the sport's history. Palmer was part of "The Big Three" in golf during the 1960s, along with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, who are widely credited with popularizing and commercializing the sport around the world. In a career that spanned more than six decades, he won 62 PGA Tour titles from 1955 to 1973, and was one of the 13 original inductees into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Matt Glenn of Big Statues is the designer and sculptor of this historic statue. "I love to golf myself, and I'm still in awe at the opportunity that we have to represent this legend through a beautiful bronze statue" Glenn stated. "It is truly an honor. Arnold Palmer revolutionized the sport of golf and will forever go down in history as one of the best golfers to ever play the game. And to now think that I have the honor of memorializing his life through my artwork; it's a humbling experience."