By training with UPRIGHT GO for less than one hour a day, the body, muscles, and mind form an intuitive habit of sitting and standing after only 2-3 weeks.

Today Upright Technologies launched their Kickstarter campaign for the UPRIGHT GO, the second product in the company’s line of posture trainers. Early bird pricing for the crowdfunding campaign starts at $59 (retail value $99).

UPRIGHT GO is a small biofeedback posture trainer placed directly over the spine that attaches to the upper back with a reusable hypoallergenic adhesive. It is worn while sitting, standing, walking or driving. Using sensor technology and learning algorithm, the device senses subtle changes in posture, and vibrates to give users real-time posture feedback.

“Poor posture looks bad, and can lead to decreased confidence and back pain.” said Oded Cohen, Founder and CEO of Upright Technologies. “For the last three years, our team has been working to develop a habit-forming solution to conquer the modern epidemic of screen slouch.”

In tracking mode, UPRIGHT GO can be worn to accurately track and record the user’s posture data while moving throughout the day, so they can see the improvement in their posture over time. Users can view their progress on the iOS and Android app by checking their stats, history and usage. Custom training plans gradually train the upper back and shoulder muscles to build muscle memory, strength and awareness, with just 10-60 minutes of daily training. By heightening awareness and strengthening the back, users ultimately make good posture a habit and maintain an upright position on their own.

UPRIGHT GO features:



Hardware - Medical grade silicon and components and a simple & intuitive user experience

Software - Tailor-made training program for changing posture habits in just two weeks. Tracking mode and training mode are customized via the free iOS and Android app

Algorithm - Calibrates to the individual back to give personalized training and feedback

“Everybody talks about problems related to poor posture, but little is done to improve the situation. This is where we can help,” continued Cohen. “By training with UPRIGHT GO for less than one hour a day, the body, muscles, and mind form an intuitive habit of sitting and standing after only 2-3 weeks. This improved posture can result in more focus and productivity at work, plus a decrease in back or neck pain.”

The UPRIGHT GO campaign runs from March 28 - May 10, 2017 with projected delivery to backers in summer 2017. For a full rundown of the pledge levels, visit the Kickstarter page. Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent, Allison Aitken at +1 (514) 703-4989.