IRONSCALES, the first and only email security company to combine human intelligence with machine learning, today announced a new partnership with Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), to improve the automatic detection and remediation of email security threats. As part of the partnership, IRONSCALES will integrate IronTraps, its automatic phishing mitigation solution, with Check Point’s threat emulation solution, SandBlast Zero-Day Protection, to automatically test suspicious email attachments in a sandboxed environment.

“Expediting the time from phishing attack suspicion to enterprise-wide remediation should be the most important cybersecurity priority for every organization,” said Eyal Benishti, founder and CEO of IRONSCALES. “As spear-phishing events become even more sophisticated and complex, it’s essential to combine threat signals coming from both real-time human based intelligence and advanced malware detection technologies like SandBlast in order to provide the ultimate solution against malicious emails. Our partnership with Check Point will reduce the burden on employees and SOC teams by helping to verify suspicious email attachments within seconds, subsequently prompting an automatic response before employees have time to click and download.”

According to the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG), phishing events increased 65 percent in 2016, totaling 1.2 million events, of which 90 percent contained ransomware. To reduce risk of phishing, organizations have prioritized employee awareness training and education as the primary defense. While increased investment in employee education has resulted in phishing mitigation improvements, it is an imperfect solution that continues to get exposed. The partnership between IRONSCALES and Check Point will drastically improve the third-party scanning capabilities of IronTraps, enabling organizations to more efficiently limit exposure to harmful malware and zero-days commonly delivered through phishing attacks.

“Check Point’s partnership with IRONSCALES protects organizations from zero-day exploitation attacks hidden in malicious email attachments, a major vector to address in modern anti-phishing and email security solutions,” said Alon Kantor, vice president of business development, Check Point. “Our customers can now benefit from powerful email security, that combines our zero-day prevention with the IRONSCALES automatic phishing remediation solution.”

Last month at RSA, IRONSCALES’ IronTraps was awarded the Editor’s Choice Award for Best Email Security Solution by Cyber Defense Magazine. At the same time, the company unveiled its anti-impersonation and spoofing tool, IronSights.

