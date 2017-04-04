Bluetooth/Kicker LED Speakers -Smart Charger -23” AT Tires 14” Nitro Alloy Wheels -Rear Seat Conv. -80” Roof -6” Lift Susp -Fender Flares - LED Lights/Switch Panel –Carbon Fiber Dash, Rails & Steering "We have raised the standards for customized golf carts by combining quality craftsmanship, unique designs, innovative construction and a passion for excellence. Our designs are only limited by your imagination. If you can dream it, we can build it!”

PerformanceCartz.com of South Florida and Key Largo, is a manufacturer of customized Club Car®, E-Z-Go® & Yamaha® New and Used Golf Carts. announces the launch of its new interactive web. The site showcases their services, past projects, frequently asked questions and links to highly customized ready to purchase custom golf carts.

As an Electric Golf Cart dealer, they offer custom golf carts for all applications including golf course, work & industrial, property management, marina maintenance as well as high capacity carts for transporting people or touring facilities.

PerformanceCartz.com serves Palm Beach, Broward, Miami Dade and Monroe Counties. In addition, they now offer onsite service with a $250k mobile service, repair & maintenance rig traveling the coast from Palm Beach down to the Keys including Key Largo, Tavernier & Islamorada.

They specialize in customizing electric golf carts with:



Custom Electronics & Lighting

Custom Body, Seats & Upholstery

Custom Wheels, Lifts Shocks & Suspension

Dashes & Consoles

High Speed Conversion

Off-road Conversion

Digital Key-less “Cartkeys”

Beverage Coolers

LED Headlights & Undercart Lighting

Body & Roof Kits

Battery Chargers & USB Charging Ports

GPS / GSM Trackers

Bluetooth Radio & Rear Cameras

As owner, Jim Mack takes immense pride in the creativity, craftsmanship and outstanding customer service. He says, “Performance Cartz is your one stop source for custom designed golf carts. We have raised the standards for customized golf carts by combining quality craftsmanship, unique designs, innovative construction and a passion for excellence. Our designs are only limited by your imagination. If you can dream it, we can build it!”

From cargo boxes to flip-flop rear seats to new tires and wheels, PerformanceCartz offers all the items you need to give your golf cart a major upgrade. According to Jim Mack, “Serving golf cart and utility vehicle owners is our passion. We pride ourselves on offering our customers the widest selection of products and the best customer service in the industry.”

So, if you are interested in the coolest custom golf carts available, go online to see what PerformanceCartz.com has to offer. A convenient and easy to use e-mail form is on the site for contacting the shop after hours.

PerformanceCartz main location is located at 14005 NW 8th Street Sunrise, Florida 33325.

Phone: 954-720-8600 Email: sales(at)performancecartz.com