PerformanceCartz.com Custom & High Performance Golf Carts of South Florida & the Florida Keys - Announces Interactive Website, Mobile Maintenance & Repair Services

Share Article

PerformanceCartz.com manufactures custom electric golf carts available in every custom choice imaginable. Customers design their own or choose from in-stock ready-to-go golf carts with a huge variety of modifications like suspension lift kits, windshields, wheels, custom paint & vinyl wraps, high speed conversion, carbon fiber, custom upholstery and seats, LED lighting/headlights, and much more.

Performancecartz.com - Custom Ruby Red Club Car Golf Cart

Bluetooth/Kicker LED Speakers -Smart Charger -23” AT Tires 14” Nitro Alloy Wheels -Rear Seat Conv. -80” Roof -6” Lift Susp -Fender Flares - LED Lights/Switch Panel –Carbon Fiber Dash, Rails & Steering

"We have raised the standards for customized golf carts by combining quality craftsmanship, unique designs, innovative construction and a passion for excellence. Our designs are only limited by your imagination. If you can dream it, we can build it!”

Sunrise, Florida (PRWEB)

PerformanceCartz.com of South Florida and Key Largo, is a manufacturer of customized Club Car®, E-Z-Go® & Yamaha® New and Used Golf Carts. announces the launch of its new interactive web. The site showcases their services, past projects, frequently asked questions and links to highly customized ready to purchase custom golf carts.

As an Electric Golf Cart dealer, they offer custom golf carts for all applications including golf course, work & industrial, property management, marina maintenance as well as high capacity carts for transporting people or touring facilities.

PerformanceCartz.com serves Palm Beach, Broward, Miami Dade and Monroe Counties. In addition, they now offer onsite service with a $250k mobile service, repair & maintenance rig traveling the coast from Palm Beach down to the Keys including Key Largo, Tavernier & Islamorada.

They specialize in customizing electric golf carts with:

  •         Custom Electronics & Lighting
  •         Custom Body, Seats & Upholstery
  •         Custom Wheels, Lifts Shocks & Suspension
  •         Dashes & Consoles
  •         High Speed Conversion
  •         Off-road Conversion
  •         Digital Key-less “Cartkeys”
  •         Beverage Coolers
  •         LED Headlights & Undercart Lighting
  •         Body & Roof Kits
  •         Battery Chargers & USB Charging Ports
  •         GPS / GSM Trackers
  •         Bluetooth Radio & Rear Cameras

As owner, Jim Mack takes immense pride in the creativity, craftsmanship and outstanding customer service. He says, “Performance Cartz is your one stop source for custom designed golf carts. We have raised the standards for customized golf carts by combining quality craftsmanship, unique designs, innovative construction and a passion for excellence. Our designs are only limited by your imagination. If you can dream it, we can build it!”

From cargo boxes to flip-flop rear seats to new tires and wheels, PerformanceCartz offers all the items you need to give your golf cart a major upgrade. According to Jim Mack, “Serving golf cart and utility vehicle owners is our passion. We pride ourselves on offering our customers the widest selection of products and the best customer service in the industry.”

So, if you are interested in the coolest custom golf carts available, go online to see what PerformanceCartz.com has to offer. A convenient and easy to use e-mail form is on the site for contacting the shop after hours.

PerformanceCartz main location is located at 14005 NW 8th Street Sunrise, Florida 33325.
Phone: 954-720-8600 Email: sales(at)performancecartz.com

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Jim Mack
PerformanceCartz
+1 9547208600
Email >
Performance Cartz
since: 07/2016
Like >
Follow us on
Visit website

Media

PerformanceCartz.com - Yellow Custom Golf Cart23” AT Tires 14” Vampire Alloy Wheels -Rear Seat Conv. -57” Roof -6” Lift Suspension -Fender Flares - Brush Bar –Sony/Kicker Bluetooth Audio -Carbon Fiber Dash & Steering – LED Lighting – Tinted WshieYellow Custom Golf CartPerformancecartz.com - Custom Off Road - On Road Utility Golf CartBlack /Silver Int.- 23”AT Tires 14” Velocity Alloy Wheels - 7HP HiTorque Motor Conv. - 500amp Cntrlr - 54” Roof - 6” Long Travel Suspension/Coil Over Shocks - Fender Flares – Carbon Fiber –Black ArmorCustom Off Road - On Road Utility Golf CartExpanded New WebsiteExpanded New WebsitePerformanceCartz.com