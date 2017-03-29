MeYou Health has figured out how to deliver on the trifecta of wellness program design: high levels of engagement, proven effectiveness, and technical capabilities that make them one of the only options for hyper-segmented groups.

Wellness IQ and MeYou Health (MYH) have partnered to offer the MeYou Health platform to small employer groups. According to the National Small Business Association, 90% of large employers have a wellness program, but only 22% of small employers currently offer such programs. The MeYou Health/Wellness IQ partnership enables these small employer groups to bring well-being into their organizations in a way that is both affordable and engaging.

Wellness IQ designs and deploys health management strategies aimed toward cost containment and employee health, and maintains an array of best-in-class wellness partnerships to meet the needs of their clients. By capitalizing on MeYou Health’s turn-key platform created specifically for small groups, Wellness IQ will deliver a one-of-a-kind program that employers and employees are looking for.

Wellness IQ CEO Dave Drap says, “We are excited to welcome MeYou Health as our newest partner, as they provide us an entirely unique offering. MeYou Health has figured out how to deliver on the trifecta of wellness program design: high levels of engagement, proven effectiveness, and technical capabilities that make them one of the only options for hyper-segmented groups.”

“We’re excited to seamlessly integrate with one of the best marketed firms in wellness,” says MeYou Health CEO Rick Lee. “Wellness IQ can transform the workplaces of small employers all over the country with our feature set that permits team competitions to energize corporate culture. We are enthused to work with Wellness IQ to extend into a huge but underserved market full of small employers.”

About MeYou Health

MeYou Health (MYH) delivers a proven engaging, clinically effective, zero-maintenance wellness platform for small employers. Its health interventions use the strength of existing social networks, which encourage behavior change within small populations. The fully configurable technology platform is optimized for the needs of small group operations. For more information, please visit meyouhealth.com.

About Wellness IQ

Wellness IQ works with companies of all sizes, across all industries, with diverse populations in order to implement health management strategies aimed toward cost containment and employee health. Through their trusted wellness partners, Wellness IQ is able to offer best-in-class wellness solutions that hone in on the needs of each unique organization they work with. For more information, please visit wellnessiq.net.