A study by the founder of the Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, Edward Buckingham MD, and his colleague, Sudeep Roy, MD, was recently published in the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery. “The Effects of an Antistick Phospholipid Solution on Bipolar Electrocautery Efficacy in Rhytidectomy” details Drs. Buckingham and Roy’s study on the use of Electro Lube during the facelift procedure. The journal, a publication of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, is known for bringing cutting-edge, innovative research and data to aesthetic providers.

Dr. Buckingham and Dr. Roy spent months examining the charring of bipolar electrocautery arms, which require frequent wiping to eliminate the buildup of eschar, during facelift procedures. The randomized, split-faced study involved 50 people, each evaluated in the private facial plastic and reconstructive surgery office. The patients then underwent a facelift procedure. The antistick solution, Electro Lube, was used to coat the bipolar electrocautery arms on one side during the rhytidectomy. While in contrast, the contralateral side served as the control.

The results of Drs. Buckingham and Roy’s study are significant. Surgical procedures utilizing Electro Lube required less cleaning of the cautery instrument and took an average of 27.52 minutes, while the control group took 28.35 minutes. These findings reveal that use of the commercially available antistick coating can potentially shorten surgical time, and perhaps allow better intraoperative hemostasis.

Dr. Buckingham and Dr. Roy conclude that new products, such as Electro Lube, push the boundaries of present technology, and show dramatic ability to optimize cosmetic surgery outcomes. “Ensuring adequate intraoperative hemostasis is crucial in avoiding serious complications of rhytidectomy surgery,” Dr. Buckingham explains. He continues, “(The use of Electro Lube) may have clinical utility to simplify and reduce intraoperative wiping and shorten operative time in rhytidectomy procedures.”

Dr. Buckingham is an alumnus of Southern Methodist University, the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Double Board Certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology, Dr. Buckingham has close to 20 years of surgical experience. An avid researcher, writer, and educator, Dr. Buckingham frequently publishes on the topics of both Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

His associate, Dr. Roy, holds a Bachelor of Science from Stanford University, and a medical degree from New York Medical College. He completed an internship in General Surgery and residency training in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Dr. Roy is now finishing a year-long, highly competitive American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery fellowship, under the direction of Dr. Buckingham.

Drs. Buckingham and Roy’s full article, “Effects of an Antistick Phospholipid Solution on Bipolar Electrocautery Efficacy in Rhytidectomy”, can be found at the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery. For more information on Dr. Buckingham or Dr. Roy, contact Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery at 512.401.2500. Speak with a patient coordinator for more information on the range of surgical and noninvasive procedures available at Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery.