Rhode Island Trusted Choice Agents Donate $25,000 to URI

Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island donated $25,000 to the University of Rhode Island, and were recognized during a ceremony at the URI men’s basketball game versus Davidson College at the Ryan Center on March 4, 2017. Over the past 20 years, Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island has given $600,000 to the University of Rhode Island, which has helped fund more than 70 scholarships in the College of Business Administration and supported the University’s Robert L. Carothers Library to benefit all students.

“The Independent Insurance Agents’ leadership and contributions over time have been vital to our ability to positively impact the community and the state,” stated David M. Dooley, President of the University of Rhode Island. “Their gift has ensured that our students can continue to prosper and thrive at the University and beyond.”

Each year, on average, four students from the College of Business Administration who show academic talent and financial need are selected for the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island Scholarships. The scholarships have made a direct impact on the current needs and future aspirations of a number of business students.

“This scholarship has motivated me to work even harder in school because I am no longer solely doing it for myself, but also for those who see something in me and are willing to invest in my future,” said Tatiana Golditch, a junior in the College of Business Administration.

The concept of paying it forward was found in the comment of Brandon Pettit, a senior in the College of Business Administration, who said, “After I graduate from the University, I would like to have the opportunity to give back to a deserving student like the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island has so graciously done for me.”

In addition to benefiting a number of students, IIARI’s support of the University’s libraries has helped to continue to provide invaluable resources to URI faculty, staff and students.

“The Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island cares about growth and longevity,” said Karim Boughida, Dean of University Libraries. “Their investment in teaching and resources has enriched the experience of the College of Business and the entire University community.”

“As an active community partner, it is essential to IIARI’s mission to support the next generation by providing the educational tools needed for success,” said Richard Paquin, president of Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island. IIARI executive vice president Mark Male added, “IIARI members work and live in the communities where they provide insurance, and are committed to making a meaningful impact everyday.”

About the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island:

Founded in 1900, the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island is comprised of independent insurance agents who provide property and casualty insurance solutions to their customers and clients. Located in Warwick, IIARI participating agencies are independently owned and operated throughout most communities in Rhode Island as Trusted Choice® agents.