Ctuit Software Helps Pizza Industry Save Dough

By using the web-based Ctuit RADAR solution, restaurant management can quickly compile accurate financial and operational data across its multiple sites, allowing them to better make critical decisions to increase sales and lower costs.

“The build-your-own pizza concepts are booming right now,” states Rob D' Ambrosia, CEO & Founder of Ctuit Software. “Competition in this market is high, driven by sophisticated customers that expect a wide variety of fresh, high-quality ingredients, on-demand, and at low cost. This combination is tough on operators. Successful brands have learned that business intelligence software can really help by maximizing efficiencies that preserve quality, service, and the overall customer experience.”

Custom-built pizza chains are among the fastest growing in the industry, as consumers want to have control over what they are purchasing. Much like these food-savvy customers, RADAR operators also are able decide which reporting package is right for their individual business needs.

Here are what a few customers have to say about RADAR:

“With the ability to consolidate all of our data in one cloud-based location that can be viewed anywhere, we are able to better understand and therefore control operations as we grow.” – Richard Long, Director of IT, Pieology

“Through the forecasting module, we are seeing a reduction in our labor cost because we are scheduling much more accurately. When we are scheduling more accurately, we are saving money.” – Adam Goldberg, Founder and CEO, Fresh Brothers

“Rolling out new modules has been easy and the support has been amazing. Any time we call, we always get an immediate answer. It’s overwhelming how good Ctuit has been for us.” – Todd Vierra, Director of Operations, Spinato’s Pizzeria

