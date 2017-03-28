New Senseon RFID-Driven Electronic Lock Brings New Loss-Prevention Options to Jewelers and Other High-End Retailers Our new products offer retailers improved loss protection when displaying high-value merchandise like necklaces, watches and smartphones on the sales floor. - Greg Rewers, Senseon Solutions Marketing Director

Additions to the Senseon™ Secure Access Control System announced today broaden the ability of this keyless, cabinet-level, electronic locking system to help high-end and consumer electronics retailers both improve loss prevention and enhance the customer experience.

“Designers and operators of retail jewelry, boutique and consumer electronics stores face a two-pronged dilemma: protecting merchandise and having products available for customers to touch and feel,” said Senseon Solutions Marketing Director Greg Rewers. “In response to their needs, we have expanded Senseon into a more adaptable and effective electronic locking system for protecting merchandise in cabinets and making it easily available for staff to create a superior shopping experience for customers.”

Rewers added: “Building on more than half a century of trusted experience and patented technology, our new products offer innovative ways for jewelry, consumer electronics and boutique retailers to take advantage of the benefits of in-store shopping. Retailers can now have peace of mind when displaying high-value merchandise like necklaces, watches and smartphones on the sales floor. This gives retailers the benefit of flexibility and closes the sales cycles to retain customers and enhance their overall experience.”

A highlight of Senseon’s latest offerings is a highly-functional electronic lock (5EL) ideal for securing and releasing sliding doors in display cases. The lock works with doors of glass, wood or any other material. The 5EL can be easily concealed into virtually any design in a number of ways.

Senseon locks are up to 400% stronger than traditional, mechanical locks. Yet Senseon locks are invisible to customers and thieves, enabling sleek furniture design.

Retailers with existing cabinets and fixtures can also benefit from the Senseon electronic locking system. The new 10EL side-mount drawer catch enables existing cabinetry with drawer slides with at least a half-inch profile to be retrofitted for a Senseon upgrade.

Also new at Senseon are:

3135ECEL: A hidden, commercial grade undermount drawer slide with integrated electronic lock with easy-close feature.

38TREL: A side-mount drawer slide with integrated electronic lock and touch-release feature.

Introduced by Accuride® International in September 2016, Senseon uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology and patented locking technology to transform how commercial establishments safeguard and manage access to contents in cabinets, improving security and risk management procedures.

About Senseon™ Secure Access Control System

The Senseon™ Secure Access Control System is the smart successor to the traditional lock and key for cabinetry in high-end and consumer electronics stores and other commercial environments. This keyless, cabinet-level, electronic secure access locking system uses RFID to provide greater security and efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for increased sales. Senseon is built on patented, proven technology from Accuride® International, a world-leading global designer and manufacturer of movement solutions for businesses, offering over 50 years of experience.

Additional information:

https://www.accuride.com/senseon/blog/3-things-not-miss-globalshop-2017/

senseonsecure.com/newsroom