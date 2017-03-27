New Book Explores Reincarnation and Spirituality

In what she describes as extraordinary life events, author Adeline Morizot-Delahaye was inspired to focus on the purpose of our existence, prompting “A Life Among Others.”

In her first book, Morizot-Delahaye writes about spirituality, reincarnation, and the presence of angels on our side. “A Life Among Others” highlights Morizot-Delahaye’s life and adventures as she shares some of her happiest moments and encounters with reincarnation.

Through her knowledge of history, Morizot-Delahaye delves into messages and signs she received of the invisible worlds, helping her discover the quest of oneself. Morizot-Delahaye said she hopes readers will be inspired to see the importance of having faith in any circumstance.

“Writing this book was a form of therapy as it helped me see some circumstances more clearly,” said Morizot-Delahaye. “By paying attention to different signs and moments, I was able to understand that our lives are intimately linked to others.”

Readers will enjoy Morizot-Delahaye’s deeper insights on reincarnation as shares a deeper look into her personal experiences.

“A Life Among Others”

By: Adeline Morizot-Delahaye

ISBN: 978-1-5043-5887-3 (sc); 978-1-5043-5888-0 (e)

Available on Balboa Press, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble

About the author

“A Life Among Others” is Adeline Morizot-Delahaye’s first book. She enjoys traveling, mountain hiking, and skiing.

