At this webinar we'll share best practices to ensure a reliable payments process that helps keep clinical investigator sites happy and engaged.

Biotechnology and smaller pharmaceutical companies have the speed, agility and ability to gain site attention and engagement over the household brands of Top-20 pharma by optimizing clinical trial payments. A new DrugDev educational webinar will discuss how partnering with the right outsourcing payments provider can provide the technology, infrastructure, and skill sets they need to handle one of the most critical elements of clinical trial conduct: paying investigator sites accurately and on time.

Site expert Ana T. Marquez, CEO and Founder of Clinical Site Partners, joins Holly Leslie, VP, Payments at DrugDev, to share specific payments terms and best practices that keep sites happy and study teams efficient. Attendees will learn…



The site perspective: why payments are so important to get right

Ideal payment terms that are mutually beneficial for sponsor and site

The advantages of technology to improve transparency and site satisfaction

The benefits of related solutions for aggregate spend reporting and global VAT

What to expect for ROI when outsourcing to an expert payments provider

Webinar: Why Biotechs and Small Pharmas Should Outsource Site Payments

Date: March 29, 2017

Time: 12:00-1:00 pm EDT

The webinar is complimentary

“Site payments are a complex process that demands significant time and experience to get right,” said Leslie. “In most cases internal teams, especially at smaller companies, don’t have the expertise or resources to focus on payments full-time –while CROs are more concerned with other aspects of running a trial. And site payments are too important to become an afterthought. If sites experiences frustration getting paid for its work they are unlikely to stay motivated and/or participate in another trial for that sponsor. At the webinar, we will learn how to avoid this trap and distinguish your organization as being committed to paying sites for their work reliably and on time.”

The DrugDev Payments solution, which recently achieved a record milestone of $2 billion in payments processed to global sites, is part of DrugDev Spark™ - the world’s first unified suite of unified clinical operations solutions. The cloud-based DrugDev Spark suite comprises solutions used by 85 sponsors and CROs on nearly 2,000 global clinical trials. It includes site selection, activation, payments, engagement, training and eConsent - all tied together with the award winning DrugDev Golden Number universal identifier for site facilities and staff.

Learn how to improve your site payment process

About the Speakers

Ana T. Marquez is the founder and CEO of Marquez Clinical Site Partners, LLC (MCSP). She is a speaker, moderator, and serves as the Chairman for The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS)'s Membership Committee, as well as Chairman for DIA's SIAC for Investigative Sites.

Holly Leslie is responsible for operational delivery of the U.S. DrugDev Payments team including global Financial Operations. Previously she led the Service Delivery team, overseeing governance and service of all key accounts using multiple DrugDev services. She has several years’ experience in operational service delivery, managing the execution and reconciliation of the payment activity, and resolving banking issues in multiple countries.

About DrugDev

DrugDev helps the world do more clinical trials through industry-wide collaboration, standardization and a beautiful technology experience. The DrugDev Spark unified clinical operations suite is comprised of proven solutions used by 85 sponsors and CROs to transform the quality and efficiency of nearly 2,000 clinical trials from startup through closeout. DrugDev Spark is powered by the DrugDev Golden Number, the award-winning universal identifier for global site facilities and investigators used by TransCelerate and the Investigator Databank. Learn why the world’s most innovative pharma and biotech companies and CROs trust DrugDev by scheduling a demo of DrugDev Spark at drugdev.com.