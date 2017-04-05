ProsperWorks Named ‘Best CRM Vendor to Work For’ by Discover CRM

ProsperWorks (http://www.prosperworks.com), the #1 recommended CRM solution for Google, has been named “Best CRM Vendor to Work For” in terms of workplace culture. The research, published by Discover CRM and based on publicly available data from jobs and recruiting site Glassdoor, ranks 10 different sales technology vendors in terms of overall employee satisfaction. It also examines performance across workplace culture and values, work/life balance and how likely employees are to recommend their employer to a friend.

ProsperWorks placed first among all 10 vendors with perfect scores in three out of four categories: Overall Ranking, Culture and Values, and Recommended to a Friend.

“From day one, we’ve focused on making ProsperWorks a company where innovation is embraced, and we’ve hired a great group of people who share our excitement,” said ProsperWorks CEO and cofounder Jon Lee. “So much of creating a great company culture starts with architecting a community of passionate professionals who love what they do and are constantly striving to achieve more.”

Values like open communication, transparency and performance are pillars of ProsperWorks’ company culture. The company honors team members for their dedication and contributions and promotes community and wellness through frequent team outings and celebrations that bring everyone together. Employees often cite flexible working hours, enthusiasm for ProsperWorks’ product and potential for growth as some of the key reasons why they love working for the company.

“Employees that work in an innovative, supportive environment tend to create great products — and we can certainly see this correlation in the outcomes of our research,” said Discover CRM editor Kathryn Beeson. “We’re excited to recognize the CRM technology companies that go out of their way to provide a welcoming and exciting environment in which to work, and are rewarded with industry leader status in return.”

About ProsperWorks

ProsperWorks is the #1 CRM for G Suite (formerly Google Apps for Work). ProsperWorks helps companies sell more with a CRM that’s simple to use, deeply integrated with G Suite and automated to eliminate tedious data entry. Founded by entrepreneurs Jon Lee and Kelly Cheng, ProsperWorks is based in San Francisco, has more than 75,000 customers and 120 employees, and raised $34 million in venture capital financing.

For more information, visit http://www.prosperworks.com.

About Discover CRM

Discover CRM is an online publication which caters to professionals across the sales, marketing and customer services industries. It provides product and industry news, alongside whitepapers and how-to guides for sales professionals looking for advice on selecting, implementing and running CRM tools.