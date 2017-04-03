AideFinder "AideFinder will not only empower consumers, it will also empower providers.”

1-800-HOMECARE™ | 1-800-HOSPICE™ today announced the release of a groundbreaking caregiver marketplace, called AideFinder, set to redefine how patients and providers find and connect with one another. AideFinder gives patients greater choice in care by allowing them to compare local providers through the caregivers they employ. Providers listed on AideFinder have the ability to quickly and easily list the caregivers they have on staff on a public profile, and have access to a variety of tools to recruit, retain, and manage caregivers.

“AideFinder is unique in its two-fold approach to connecting patients and providers,” said Christophe Adrien, Director of Business Development at 1-800-HOMECARE™ | 1-800-HOSPICE™. “One the one hand, AideFinder gives consumers the personalization and choice offered by ‘freelance labor’ applications, with the peace of mind that each caregiver listed is employed and supervised by a local, licensed provider; on the other hand, we are addressing the needs of local providers facing an impending caregiver shortage by giving them recruitment and retention tools unavailable anywhere else in the industry.”

AideFinder is a powerful caregiver recruitment and retention tool. It addresses three key pain points that providers face today related to an impending caregiver shortage expected over the next few years:

1. The Caregiver Loan Program improves caregiver retention by allowing providers to loan caregivers with too few hours to other local providers who have too many hours but not enough to justify hiring another full time caregiver.

2. The Resume Marketplace gives providers access to local caregivers seeking work.

3. The AideFinder Rating System improves caregiver accountability by creating a unique record for each caregiver that follows them if they move from one provider to another, giving both consumers and providers better insight into a particular caregiver’s past performance or lack thereof.

“We are uniquely positioned within the home care and hospice industry. In speaking with home care and hospice providers across the U.S., we have heard time and again that one of the greatest needs in the industry has to do with caregiver turnover and transience,” said Christophe Adrien. “With this application, we will solve many of these issues directly in a way no other solution has ever attempted. AideFinder will not only empower consumers, it will also empower providers.”

About 1-800-HOMECARE™ | 1-800-HOSPICE™

1-800-HOMECARE™ | 1-800-HOSPICE™ is a subsidiary of Primary Wave Media with the mission of connecting patients with providers. They are one of the nation’s leading directories of home care and hospice providers with access to quality, pertinent home care and hospice information. Primary Wave Media is a leading integrated marketing, licensing and media company that develops industry-defining, IP-based branding assets and campaigns designed for B2C companies in highly competitive, high-growth industry segments.