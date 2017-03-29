“eGifter for Schools eliminates the hassles associated with rallying the class, collecting funds and choosing the perfect gift for teachers."

eGifter, the leader in digital gift card and group gifting technology, today announced the launch of eGifter for Schools™. Now, families can privately collect funds and leave personal messages for their teachers and support staff using this new service.

“eGifter for Schools eliminates the hassles associated with rallying the class, collecting funds and choosing the perfect gift for teachers. We’ve streamlined the school gifting process and made it easy for families to collectively

give gifts and show gratitude at different times throughout the year,” said Janet Footlik, VP of Gifting.

Best of all, recipients receive the eGifter Choice Card™, the most versatile gift card in the marketplace today. It allows a gift recipient the flexibility to mix and match from hundreds of the best selling gift cards on eGifter.com. This ensures that everyone, no matter what their interests, find something they love.

eGifter for Schools is simple:



A unique gifting page is created for the school that includes teachers and support staff.

Families are invited to privately contribute and leave a personal message and photo for the gift recipient.

Gift recipients receive the eGifter Choice Gift Card and a digital greeting card for the occasions selected such as holidays, end of year, teacher appreciation week, etc.

“eGifter powers the group gifting programs for some of the country’s largest retailers including Target, Williams Sonoma and Hotels.com,” said Footlik.“ We leveraged our roots as an IT innovator for well known retailers to build a solution that meets the growing trend of group gifting in schools. We’re focused on providing convenience to families,” said Footlik.

To learn more, visit http://www.egifter.com/schools/

About eGifter

eGifter, the eGifting Company™, revolutionizes gift giving with a social and mobile gifting platform designed to create a fun experience for consumers, while helping retailers and service providers grow their gifting businesses. Based in New York, eGifter was founded in 2011 by a group of proven tech entrepreneurs.

To learn more about eGifter and their social, mobile and group gifting platform, visit http://www.eGifter.com/solutions/ or try the eGifter digital gift card consumer site by visiting http://www.eGifter.com, or downloading the eGifter mobile apps for iOS or Android.