OEC® Earns Prestigious Center of Excellence Recognition for Ninth Year!

CLEVELAND, OH, March 28, 2017 – OEConnection LLC (OEC), a leading technology employer in Northeast Ohio, has been certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal for the ninth year. The Center of Excellence Award recognizes quality and cost efficiency of contact centers throughout North America by evaluating their key metrics against industry peers.

Based on objective and quantitative metrics that are audited and validated by researchers from BenchmarkPortal, the Center of Excellence designation is awarded to customer service call centers that rank in the top ten percent of call centers surveyed.

“Our customer support functions continue to differentiate OEC from other software providers in the automotive technology space and strive to make our customers more successful. Receiving this certification for nine years is quite an achievement,” said Paul Johnson, OEC EVP & Chief Customer Officer.

“Congratulations to our team that worked so hard for this award. It is an honor to be recognized among the best in the industry, and I would be remiss if I did not commend the dedication and service of our associates who made this achievement possible,” said Jim Kynkor, OEC Manager, Customer Support.

“We certified OEC’s customer care operations as a Center of Excellence after evaluating the company’s effectiveness and efficiency in interacting with their customers,” said Bruce Belfiore, CEO of BenchmarkPortal. “We applaud their commitment to superior customer service,” Belfiore added.

About OEC

OEC (OEC) is the leading parts ecommerce technology provider for OEM distribution networks, serving over 20 OEMs and 100,000 dealership and repair customers. Customers use OEC solutions millions of times each month to access real-time, dynamic pricing and to market, manage and move original equipment parts, facilitating an estimated $20 billion in annual replacement parts trade. The company is headquartered in the greater Cleveland area at 4205 Highlander Parkway, Richfield, Ohio, 44286. Additional information is available at http://www.oeconnection.com or by emailing Geo Money at Geo.Money@oeconnection.com.

About Center of Excellence Certification

Contact centers and their managers who wish to implement best practices and attain world-class performance in their industry have a unique opportunity to certify their call centers. BenchmarkPortal’s rigorous certification process has the advantage of referencing all performance goals to their best practice database of thousands of contact centers. Thus, contact centers will be held to performance levels that will improve their competitive position, not just force them to adhere to an arbitrary standard. Please follow the link to discover what the steps to certification are and how they will improve your center’s performance. http://www.benchmarkportal.com/ call-center-certification

About BenchmarkPortal

Founded in 1995, BenchmarkPortal is a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting, research and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world’s largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal’s mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information on BenchmarkPortal please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit http://www.BenchmarkPortal.com