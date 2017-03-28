OneNeck Completes SOC 2 Examination

Our customers can rest assured their mission-critical data is safe, secure and available when hosted, colocated or managed in our data centers.

Today, OneNeck® IT Solutions announced completion of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants SOC 2 examination. In addition, the company also completed the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) 16, Type 2 SOC 1 examination. Both examinations, performed by an independent certified public accounting (CPA) firm, reviewed OneNeck’s processes, controls and procedures.

“With the growth of our company, and recent expansion of our world-class facilities, it is critical for us to participate in the SOC 2 Type 2 examination,” said Clint Harder, CTO and senior vice president at OneNeck. “The SOC 2 is just as critical to our customers as our participation in the SOC 1 examination. Together, they strongly validate our organization and the information technology controls we have in place. In addition, they provide customers with assurance we’ve met (or exceeded) required thresholds.”

The SOC 2 examination focuses on a company’s non-financial reporting controls. In other words, the examination focused on how OneNeck ensures security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of a system. These controls are defined by the Trust Service Principles and Criteria publication; as part of the SOC 2 examination, OneNeck is required to report against the pre-defined controls.

The SOC 1 examination also focused on OneNeck’s colocation services, as well as their Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), managed services and application management. “Our customers can rest assured their mission-critical data is safe, secure and available when hosted, colocated or managed in our data centers,” added Harder.

Both examinations were completed by Shellman & Company, Inc., a third-party CPA firm. As part of the examinations, the firm scrutinized OneNeck’s procedures related to physical and logical security, incident, change and problem management, network, systems, application monitoring, troubleshooting and preventative maintenance.

