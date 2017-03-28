Camel Milk Cooperative Brings Camel Milk to the Masses

Milk from the happiest camels in the world.

Quietly, slowly, but undeniably, a new dairy industry has emerged in America. It’s producing the most desirable milk in the world—pure camel milk. Scientifically touted for its unique health and vitamin properties, the milk’s allergen-free reputation has created a market for milk from American camels. Now, the Camel Milk Cooperative is selling Grade A pure camel milk through their new farm-to-consumer website http://www.camelmilkcoop.com. The Florida-based company is poised to be the leading distributor of US camel milk, the finest farmer-produced camel milk in the world.

“Camel milk is not another rushed “me too” alternative milk made of nuts, soy, hemp or coconut. People want real milk they can trust without all the turn-off factors behind cow milk or goat milk,” says Robb Heering, an attorney and businessman whose rescue of a baby camel inspired his four sons to join the effort. “We learned the many tremendous benefits of camel milk and saw the camel dairy farmers weren’t getting the returns their hard labor warranted. They don’t have time for websites and marketing but prior middlemen hadn’t created equitable circumstances. We’ve now created a better marketing platform for their products and developed a list of industry best practices to assist our farmers to grow their businesses. We only work with USDA Grade A certified camel dairies who subscribe to our higher standards.”

Wanting a strong experienced voice to explain camel milk to consumers, the Cooperative sought the help of Christina Adams, an author, award-winning writer and well-known thought leader in camel milk. Now the Chief Consumer Advocate for the Camel Milk Cooperative, Christina’s groundbreaking work includes medical journal and magazine articles and lectures on autism and camel milk. Known as the “star of camel milk advocacy” after her initial reports on camel milk went viral in the health world, Christina has long been a trusted source of advice for farmers, families and scientists, helping spark the worldwide camel dairy industry. “Thousands of global families and health-conscious adults write to me seeking information about camel milk. There’s such relief and happiness when they find milk they can enjoy and feel good about. I’m happy to support the Camel Milk Cooperative as an excellent and sustainable source of safe and delicious camel milk.”

Camel milk has been a primary life-sustaining food for thousands of years for people in Asia, North Africa, and the Middle East, especially among nomadic, and pastoral cultures who drink it fresh, fermented or as a health tonic. Now trend-conscious chefs are making camel milk delicacies for top restaurants, and modern doctors are advising it for patient and hospital use. Interest is booming, with research on camel milk and autism, diabetes, acute food allergies, lactose intolerance, autoimmune diseases, liver ailments, tuberculosis and more cited in the National Institutes of Health PubMed database. The time is right for the safe, hype-free online ordering site provided by the Coop.

And how does it taste? “Just like milk—that’s what people always say,” notes Adams. “Kids enjoy it and rarely even notice a difference, especially when you flavor it or make a smoothie.” Camel milk allows food-sensitive families or individuals to make and share meals without worry since it lacks some common allergens found in cow milk. It can be used like other milks, for cooking, baking and travel, since it’s a natural farm-to-table product. New lab tests show the Coop’s pasteurized milk retains virtually the same nutritional value as raw, offering a healthy choice without raw milk safety issues. The milk is non-homogenized and free of gluten, antibiotics, additives and preservatives. The animals are raised with natural techniques (alongside their babies) and enjoy a special feed blend. Coop products include pasteurized fresh and frozen 16-ounce bottles (BPA-free), and all milk is quickly shipped straight to customers’ doors.