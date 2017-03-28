Eagle Surgical Products, LLC, today announced it will showcase Electro Lube®, an anti-stick solution for electrosurgery, at booth #1960 during the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Global Surgical Conference & Expo April 1-5 in Boston, Massachusetts. AORN brings nearly 10,000 perioperative nurses and exhibitors together for five days to showcase the latest research and best practices with over 70 education sessions, hands-on simulation training, and over 500 exhibitors demonstrating the latest technology.

“Perioperative nurses are constantly in the operating room with surgeons, so they witness the frustration that comes with instrument failure due to eschar build up,” said Tim Reese, President of Eagle Surgical Products, LLC, the sales and distribution company for Electro Lube®. “At AORN we get to show attendees how Electro Lube® reduces eschar build up and prevents instruments from sticking to tissue.”

Electro Lube® is currently being used by surgeons at some of the nation’s top hospitals including the Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins, the UC Health System and New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell.

“Coating Electro Lube on our electrocautery instruments before surgery easily cuts the procedure time by 15 to 30 minutes because we don’t have to waste time scrubbing off the char buildup,” said Kelley Geiger, BSN, RNFA at University Medical Center Brackenridge in Austin, Texas. “When you’re in back-to-back surgeries all day, that efficiency adds up. Plus, my surgeons love it so it’s something we utilize in almost every case.”

Reese will be at booth #1960 demonstrating Electro Lube®’s ability to minimize eschar buildup on a variety of instrumentation such as bipolar open forceps, curved hot scissors and robotics.

About Electro Lube

Electro Lube® is an anti-stick solution for electrosurgery designed to keep instruments clean. Electro Lube® was developed under the premise that a clean surgical instrument is a more predictable instrument. Electro Lube® helps minimize the number of interruptions during surgery by keeping tissue from sticking to the instruments and the instruments from sticking to the tissue. To learn more about Electro Lube®, visit us at http://www.electrolubesurgical.com or follow us on Twitter at @Electro_Lube.