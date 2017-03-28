AutismOne announced the Board Certified in Integrative Pediatrics credential, which will be offered by the American Association of Integrative Medicine and available for application on Saturday, May 27, 2017, following Thursday, Friday, and Saturday presentations for healthcare providers at the AutismOne 2017 Conference in Colorado Springs.

Ed Arranga, president of AutismOne, stated: "Many of the modalities termed 'alternative' and 'integrative' are actually very old – yet they are politically marginalized and suppressed because they don’t fit a mainstream model. But you got into the healthcare field because you really wanted to help."

If you are asking the questions of why children are suffering illnesses and functional challenges at ever-increasing rates and hoping you can make a positive, lasting difference, come to the AutismOne 2017 Conference and attend the program for healthcare professionals. Hear from highly credentialed researchers and clinicians of experience and courage as they tell you the truth.

After the AutismOne program for healthcare professionals, you can apply for consideration on-site for the American Association of Integrative Medicine’s BCIP (Board Certified in Integrative Pediatrics) credential.

The AutismOne 2017 Conference runs from May 24 through May 28, 2017, at the Hotel Elegante in Colorado Springs. The program for healthcare professionals runs May 25 through May 27, 2017.

http://www.autismone.org/CME-Program-for-Professionals-Autismone-Conference-2017

[http://www.autismone.org/content/conference-membership-registration