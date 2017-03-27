Cloud-Based Property Management Software CICTotal Manager™ subscribers have access to a full suite of online management tools that allow their team to keep detailed records of all their tenants’ leases, rental payments, work orders and more.

CICTotal Manager™, an innovative cloud-based property management software that allows rental companies to Attract, Screen, Rent, Manage, and Collect, has revealed a few of their management features within their property management software. Alongside accounting, integrated tenant screening and automated billing capabilities, the U.S. based firm has designed to make paperless management possible.

CICTotal Manager™ subscribers have access to a full suite of online management tools that allow their team to keep detailed records of all their tenants’ leases, rental payments, work orders and more. The secured platform allows users to easily access tenant ledgers across all their properties and include specific reminders and notes (like promises to pay and resident complaints) for each renter.

Users are encouraged to take full advantage of the software’s automatic billing, which bills pre-set rental payments and fees to all your residents. With tools dedicated to vendor bills as well, property managers are able to invest more time into tenant acquisition and marketing. From there, renters are able to pay online, view their tenant statement, or submit (and view the status of) maintenance requests all through CICTotal Manager™’s resident portals. Once a work order is processed, users will receive a SMS/text or email notification with the details. Alongside the software’s tablet and mobile capabilities, and it’s unique user controls, CICTotal Manager enables maintenance crew to view work orders and update the status of the repairs right on their cell phone.

A CICTotal Manager™ subscription is only $1 per unit per month (200 unit minimum) and is integrated with Contemporary Information Corporation’s (CIC™) award winning tenant screening at a discounted rate of $14.95 per applicant. The company is also offering a free 30-day trial for a limited time.

